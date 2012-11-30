PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 30

Nov 30 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The U.S. economy expanded at its fastest pace since late
2011, but those gains could be reversed as superstorm Sandy and
the fiscal cliff create a drag during the final three months of
2012. ()
* President Barack Obama made an opening bid in budget talks
with Republicans that calls for a $1.6 trillion tax increase,
$50 billion in infrastructure spending in 2013 and new power to
raise the federal debt limit, a provocative set of demands that
Republicans said represented a step backward in efforts to avoid
looming tax increases and spending cuts. ()
* Deal makers and their clients are hustling to sell chunks
of stock or whole companies before possible tax increases in the
new year. The threat of losing gains to the tax man has some
companies, private-equity shops, venture capitalists and
corporate insiders looking to book profits in the waning days of
the year. ()
* After an exhaustive examination of British press ethics, a
UK judge issued a withering assessment of some media practices
and urged Parliament to pass a law creating a new voluntary
regulatory body for the country's newspapers. ()
* Facebook Inc and Zynga Inc are changing
the rules of their relationship. In a bid to become less reliant
on Facebook, Zynga disclosed in a filing on Thursday that it has
amended the terms of its relationship with the world's largest
social network so that it can now host its Web games outside of
Facebook's platform, among other things. ()
* Two former brokers at Euro Pacific Capital Inc were
arrested on Thursday and accused of trading ahead of a $1.2
billion acquisition by International Business Machines Corp
based on a tip from one broker's roommate, allegedly
referring to the deal among a circle of friends as "our horse."
()
* Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd has stopped production
of its generic version of cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor as
the company investigates what caused tiny glass particles to
appear in some bottles, triggering a large recall earlier this
month.()
* Time Warner Inc named former NBCUniversal Chief
Executive Jeff Zucker as the president of CNN Worldwide, betting
that the producer who pushed NBC's "Today" show to the top of
the ratings for 16 years can lift CNN out of its doldrums. ()