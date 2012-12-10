PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 10

Dec 10 The following are the top stories in the
* The European Union is expected soon to accuse multiple
banks of attempted collusion in the setting of Euribor,
according to people briefed on the probe.
Barclays Plc has already acknowledged trying to rig
the rate, and other banks are likely to be pressed by regulators
in the United States, United Kingdom and elsewhere into similar
admissions, according to industry and regulatory officials.
* Hostess Brands Inc said it used wages that were supposed
to help fund employee pensions for the company's operations as
it sank toward bankruptcy.
* China posted weak foreign trade figures for November on
Monday, showing that the country still faces external risks such
as lower demand for Chinese goods, even as other data indicate
that the country's growth has begun rebounding.
* An inspector general's report is bringing renewed scrutiny
to the pay levels of hundreds of senior managers at Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac who earned more than $200,000 last year.
* Venezuela President Hugo Chavez asked his country for the
first time to consider his successor as he announced a
recurrence of his cancer and the need to fly to Cuba to undergo
further surgery.
* Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves sees the twin risks of
slowing economic growth and rising household debt as the chief
challenges facing Sweden's central bank in the months ahead.
* Small banks in the United States are making a last-ditch
attempt to persuade Congress to extend a crisis-era blanket
guarantee on nearly $1.5 trillion in deposits before it expires
at the end of the year.