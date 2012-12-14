PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 14

Dec 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice withdrew from consideration to be U.S. secretary of state on Thursday in anticipation of a fierce confirmation battle with Republican opponents, marking the first political defeat for President Barack Obama in preparing for his second term. ()

* UBS AG is close to an agreement to pay more than $1 billion to resolve allegations that it tried to rig interest-rate benchmarks to boost trading profits, said people briefed on the negotiations. ()

* Euro-zone governments capped another tumultuous year on Thursday with deals to more tightly control their biggest banks and keep their bailout of Greece on track, but face a new set of challenges in 2013. ()

* Alcatel-Lucent SA has secured a 1.6 billion euros ($2.1 billion) debt financing deal with banks that the money-losing telecom-equipment company hopes will buy enough time to return the company to profitability, according to people familiar with the matter. ()

* Deutsche Bank AG, grappling with a series of legal problems on both sides of the Atlantic, warned that restructuring costs would result in a substantial hit to the bank's fourth-quarter earnings and could tip it into a loss for the last three months of the year. ()

* Google Inc's new mapping app quickly became the most downloaded free application for the iPhone, the latest evidence of consumer eagerness for an alternative to Apple Inc's own ill-starred software. ()