PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 14

* U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice withdrew from consideration to
be U.S. secretary of state on Thursday in anticipation of a
fierce confirmation battle with Republican opponents, marking
the first political defeat for President Barack Obama in
preparing for his second term. ()
* UBS AG is close to an agreement to pay more than
$1 billion to resolve allegations that it tried to rig
interest-rate benchmarks to boost trading profits, said people
briefed on the negotiations. ()
* Euro-zone governments capped another tumultuous year on
Thursday with deals to more tightly control their biggest banks
and keep their bailout of Greece on track, but face a new set of
challenges in 2013. ()
* Alcatel-Lucent SA has secured a 1.6 billion
euros ($2.1 billion) debt financing deal with banks that the
money-losing telecom-equipment company hopes will buy enough
time to return the company to profitability, according to people
familiar with the matter. ()
* Deutsche Bank AG, grappling with a series of
legal problems on both sides of the Atlantic, warned that
restructuring costs would result in a substantial hit to the
bank's fourth-quarter earnings and could tip it into a loss for
the last three months of the year. ()
* Google Inc's new mapping app quickly became the
most downloaded free application for the iPhone, the latest
evidence of consumer eagerness for an alternative to Apple Inc's
own ill-starred software. ()