PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 18

* Morgan Stanley agreed to pay $5 million to settle
allegations that one of its highest-profile investment bankers
tried to "improperly influence" research analysts days before
Facebook Inc went public in May. ()
* Apple Inc is in early discussions to integrate
local data from Foursquare Labs Inc into its mapping
application, according to people familiar with the talks, as the
company continues to build an arsenal of local data to try to
take on Google Inc. ()
* A U.S. judge denied Apple Inc's request to seek a
ban on the sale of some Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's
products in the U.S. market. ()
* General Electric Co is on the verge of agreeing to
a deal to buy Italian aerospace group Avio SpA for as much as 3
billion euros ($3.95 billion), according to people familiar with
the negotiations. ()
* Sprint Nextel Corp said it reached a $2.2 billion
agreement to buy the half of Clearwire Corp it doesn't
already own, forcing the wireless broadband operator's
shareholders to choose between a deal that could save the
struggling company and a price that is lower than many had
expected. ()
* Elliot Management Corp offered to buy the remaining stake
in Compuware Corp that the hedge fund doesn't already
own in a deal that values the software company at roughly $2.4
billion. ()
* Spain's Banco Santander SA said it would fully
take over its publicly traded affiliate Banco Español de Crédito
SA or Banesto, in a deal that will result in the
closure of about 700 branches and underscores the gathering pace
of restructuring in the country's stricken banking sector. ()
* Boeing Co said it will raise its quarterly dividend
by 10 percent and resume a $7 billion share-buyback program,
providing a long-awaited disclosure of plans to redeploy cash
back to shareholders. ()
* Chevron Corp has offered to pay $149 million to
settle two civil lawsuits in Brazil related to an oil spill in
late 2011, with final approval of the deal likely in January,
Brazil's federal prosecutor's office said. ()
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the largest seller of guns
and ammunition in the country, removed a website listing for a
semiautomatic assault rifle similar to the gun used in the
Newtown, Connecticut, school massacre. ()
* Edison International's wholesale-power unit,
Edison Mission Energy, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection in an anticipated move that the parent company said
would cost at least $1.5 billion. ()
* President Barack Obama backed away from his long-standing
call for raising tax rates on households making more than
$250,000 a year, a development that inches the White House and
congressional Republicans closer to a budget deal. ()
* The mass shooting in Connecticut appears to be reshaping
the politics of gun control, with several ardent supporters of
gun rights in Congress calling for steps to toughen the nation's
weapons laws. ()