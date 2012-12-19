PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 19

Dec 19 - The following are the top stories in the Wall
Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* UBS AG became the second bank to settle
accusations that it tried to rig benchmark interest rates,
agreeing to pay roughly $1.5 billion in a deal with authorities
in multiple countries. ()
* Google Inc received positive signals from the
European Union about prospects for an antitrust settlement next
year, but U.S. regulators have decided they need more time to
complete their own probe of the Internet giant. ()
* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it would drop
its injunction applications against Apple Inc in five
European countries, in a major U-turn in a long-running patents
war between the electronics giants. ()
* Facebook Inc's Instagram was caught in an Internet
uproar on Tuesday over new terms of use for its photo-sharing
service. After hours of irate customer reaction, Instagram
clarified its approach, saying that it would not - as users
feared - sell photos or use them in advertising. ()
* Knight Capital Group Inc agreed to pursue a merger
with Getco LLC, a deal that would give the high-speed trading
firm control of Knight's profitable business of processing
trades for small investors, people involved in the discussions
said. ()
* The Justice Department said it has reached a settlement
with Pearson Plc's Penguin Group (USA) in its antitrust
probe of e-book pricing, clearing away an issue in advance of
Penguin's planned combination with Bertelsmann SE & Co's Random
House publishing unit. ()
* Cable operator Time Warner Cable Inc said it would
drop arts TV channel Ovation from its lineup on Dec. 31, the
first such move since Chief Executive Glenn Britt warned earlier
this month that it would begin dropping channels that "cost too
much relative to the value of the service." ()
* The U.S. Department of Transportation said that Toyota
Motor Corp agreed to pay $17.35 million in civil fines
for failing to report safety defects to regulators within five
days as required by law. ()
* LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA named
company veteran Michael Burke to lead Louis Vuitton, a
surprising management shake-up at a vulnerable time for the
world's biggest luxury brand. ()
* Despite progress toward agreement on a budget deal with
the White House, House Republican leaders proposed a backup plan
to prevent most Americans from facing an income-tax increase if
negotiations collapse. ()