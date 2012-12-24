PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 24

Dec 24 - The following are the top stories in the Wall
Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A federal judge in New Orleans approved a $7.8 billion
settlement between BP Plc and Gulf Coast businesses and
residents over damages related to the 2010 offshore oil spill.
()
* Engineers at Motorola Mobility are hard at work on a
sophisticated handset - known internally as the "X phone" - but
the Google Inc unit is running into some obstacles in
its effort to provide more potent competition for Apple Inc
, said people familiar with the matter. ()
* Shanghai regulators gave Yum Brands Inc some
shelter from criticism by China's state-run media of its
food-safety practices, saying chicken sampled from the U.S.
restaurant company's KFC arm complied with government limits on
antibiotics. ()
* News Corp said the publishing company it plans to
spin off incurred losses last fiscal year and in the most recent
quarter. ()
* The court-appointed authorities liquidating various parts
of MF Global Holdings Ltd agreed to settle
long-running legal disputes, a three-way truce expected to help
customers of the failed brokerage firm get their money back more
quickly. ()
* Federal agencies are examining allegations that Regions
Financial Corp improperly classified loans that went bad
during the financial crisis, according to depositions filed as
part of a civil lawsuit against the large southeastern U.S.
bank. ()
* After spending the past two years increasing investments
in Europe's high-end real-estate market, Norway's $682 billion
oil fund is poised to hit the U.S. property market with deep
pockets and an appetite for big-ticket deals. ()
* Congressional battle lines hardened Sunday over firearms
restrictions, laying the foundation for what will likely be a
fight over any proposed new gun laws. ()