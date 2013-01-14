CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 14

(Corrects to add aircraft model '787' in Boeing item)
Jan 14 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Apple Inc has cut its orders for components for
the iPhone 5 due to weaker-than-expected demand, people familiar
with the situation said. (link.reuters.com/fex25t)
* Nissan Motor Co Ltd's upscale Infiniti vehicles
will be introduced into its home market in Japan in as soon as
two years for the first time, some 25 years after the brand was
launched, the head of the luxury vehicle division said. (link.reuters.com/tax25t)
* General Motors Co on Sunday took the wraps off a
seventh-generation Chevrolet Corvette sports car that the
company hopes will become the poster child for a 2013 product
blitz designed to buff GM's top-selling Chevrolet line. (link.reuters.com/wax25t)
* JaguarLand Rover, the luxury car company owned by Tata
Motors Ltd, sold a record 357,773 vehicles globally
last year. (link.reuters.com/zax25t)
* Taiwan's HTC Corp is taking its smartphones to
Myanmar, joining an expanding list of foreign companies seeking
a foothold in one of Asia's last investment frontiers. (link.reuters.com/bex25t)
* American International Group Inc filed a lawsuit
against Maiden Lane II, a vehicle created by the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York during AIG's government bailout to acquire some
of its troubled mortgage bonds, in a dispute over potentially
valuable rights to sue issuers of the bonds. (link.reuters.com/cex25t)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co's board is expected to dock
the 2012 bonuses of Chief Executive James Dimon and another top
executive because of the "London Whale" trading debacle, said
people close to the company. (link.reuters.com/xax25t)
* Some of the first airlines to operate the Boeing Co
787 took unusual steps to mitigate reliability problems and keep
their marquee jets on schedule, even before U.S. regulators last
week ordered a sweeping review of the Dreamliner program,
according to industry officials and flight records. (link.reuters.com/vax25t)
* Senior Indian tax officials plan to meet with
representatives of Vodafone Group Plc this week to try
to resolve a tax dispute with the British company, a senior
finance-ministry official said. (link.reuters.com/gex25t)
* Dubai Group, a holding company owned by the emirate's
ruler with interests in property and financial services, and
four international banks have agreed to resolve their legal
differences in a push to finish a $10 billion debt
restructuring, two people familiar with the matter said. (link.reuters.com/hex25t)
* The showdown over U.S.'s debt ceiling could force the
government to consider drastic steps to manage its limited cash,
including delaying trillions of dollars of payments to
employees, Social Security recipients, contractors and others.
(link.reuters.com/sax25t)
