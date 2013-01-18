PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 18

Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong told the world Thursday evening that he used performance-enhancing drugs to win seven Tour de France titles. ()

* Algeria's military launched a raid on Thursday to free about 40 foreigners held by militants at a remote natural-gas complex, leaving some hostages dead, surprising and angering several governments and putting leaders across the world at a loss to determine the fate of their citizens. ()

* In his final days as U.S. Treasury secretary, Timothy Geithner reflected on the financial crisis and the response he helped craft, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Among other things, he said the government's rescue of the financial system was doomed to be unpopular. ()

* In approving Boeing Co's 787 Deamliner to start carrying passengers in 2011, the Federal Aviation Administration relied extensively on data generated by Boeing that indicated the plane's advanced lithium-ion battery systems -- never used before on a big jetliner -- featured redundant safeguards that were essentially foolproof. ()

* Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese agreed to step down on Thursday, the latest in a string of leaders toppled by shifting fortunes at the world's biggest mining companies. ()

* Quarterly earnings reports released on Thursday underscore the lingering illnesses afflicting some of the largest, best-known U.S. banks and the comparatively ruddy health of some smaller regional lenders. ()

* Sony Corp has reached a deal to sell its U.S. headquarters at 550 Madison Avenue for $1.1 billion, the company said on Thursday, a strong price that shows how investors are bidding aggressively for top Manhattan properties. ()

* Toyota Motor Corp has settled what was to be the first in a group of hundreds of pending wrongful death and injury lawsuits involving sudden, unintended acceleration by Toyota vehicles. ()