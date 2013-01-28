PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 28

Jan 28 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Shortly after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
issued safety rules in 2007 for using lithium-ion batteries on
Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner jets, an industry
standards-setting group called for stricter testing to prevent
battery fires on aircraft.
But Boeing and FAA officials decided that since design and
testing of the plane was so far along, mandating the tougher
standards would disrupt years of joint safety work and unfairly
delay production of the cutting-edge Dreamliners, said people
familiar with the details. ()
* At least 232 people died in a fire that swept through a
crowded nightclub in the southern Brazilian city of Santa Maria
early Sunday, local government officials said. ()
* Barnes & Noble Inc expects to close as many as a
third of its retail stores over the next decade, the
bookseller's top store executive said, offering the most
detailed picture yet of the company's plans for the outlets. ()
* Nexen Inc, the Canadian oil-sands operator that
Chinese state energy giant CNOOC Ltd has agreed to
buy, said the two extended the deadline for the closing of that
$15.1 billion proposed deal by 30 days, as they await U.S.
government approval. ()
* The head of foreign-exchange sales at Citigroup has
created an alter ego, "Berniman," as part of an effort to
generate votes in Euromoney's annual ranking of foreign-exchange
firms. ()
* Fisker Automotive Inc, the struggling maker of
battery-powered sports cars, is in talks with several potential
bidders as it accelerates a search for buyers and investors so
it can keep operating, according to people familiar with the
discussions. ()
* EasyJet said Michael Rake is stepping down as
chairman of the low-cost airline later this year. ()