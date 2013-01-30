PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 30

Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama began rallying supporters Tuesday to back his immigration-overhaul plan, while Republican Senator Marco Rubio worked to persuade conservatives in his party to support a similar bipartisan plan that has gained momentum in the Senate.

* Chesapeake Energy Corp Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon is leaving the company he built into the country's second-biggest natural-gas producer, citing "philosophical differences" with a board of directors largely installed by shareholders to curb his risk-taking and free-spending ways.

* U.S. air-safety investigators Tuesday said they are stepping up microscopic and chemical examinations of the lithium-ion battery that caught fire aboard a parked Japan Airlines Boeing 787 three weeks ago, still seeking to determine whether internal defects may have played a role in the blaze.

* Amazon.com Inc posted a 45 percent drop in net income in the fourth quarter, but some other measures of the online retailer's profitability came as a positive surprise.

* The role Microsoft Corp would play in a privately owned Dell Inc is one of several issues being hashed out ahead of a final buyout agreement for the computer maker, people familiar with the negotiations said.

* Jefferies Group Inc handed Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Handler a $45.2 million payday, making him the best-paid financial-company leader for the second time in three years.