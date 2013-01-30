PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 30

Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama began rallying supporters
Tuesday to back his immigration-overhaul plan, while Republican
Senator Marco Rubio worked to persuade conservatives in his
party to support a similar bipartisan plan that has gained
momentum in the Senate.
* Chesapeake Energy Corp Chief Executive Aubrey
McClendon is leaving the company he built into the country's
second-biggest natural-gas producer, citing "philosophical
differences" with a board of directors largely installed by
shareholders to curb his risk-taking and free-spending ways.
* U.S. air-safety investigators Tuesday said they are
stepping up microscopic and chemical examinations of the
lithium-ion battery that caught fire aboard a parked Japan
Airlines Boeing 787 three weeks ago, still seeking to
determine whether internal defects may have played a role in the
blaze.
* Amazon.com Inc posted a 45 percent drop in net
income in the fourth quarter, but some other measures of the
online retailer's profitability came as a positive surprise.
* The role Microsoft Corp would play in a privately
owned Dell Inc is one of several issues being hashed
out ahead of a final buyout agreement for the computer maker,
people familiar with the negotiations said.
* Jefferies Group Inc handed Chairman and Chief
Executive Richard Handler a $45.2 million payday, making him the
best-paid financial-company leader for the second time in three
years.