PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 11

* In his second inaugural address, U.S. President Barack Obama laid out a roster of social policies that cheered his base and infuriated Republicans. In Tuesday's State of the Union, the president is expected to do the same as he pushes to complete the unfulfilled pieces of his economic vision.

* U.S. regulators would likely clear US Airways Group Inc's proposed merger with American Airlines, despite particularly active antitrust enforcement over the last year.

* Apple Inc is experimenting with designs for a watch-like device that would perform some functions of a smartphone, according to people briefed on the effort. The company has discussed such a device with its major manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, one of these people said, as part of explorations of potentially large product categories beyond the smartphone and tablet.

* The newspaper union that battled Tribune Co over a $67 million executive bonus proposal for 2009 has asked the court to order the publisher to cover its professional fees, a sum of $358,000.

* Constellation Brands Inc asked a U.S. federal judge to include the company in legal proceedings on the Justice Department's challenge to the proposed merger between beer makers Anheuser-Busch InBev and Mexico's Grupo Modelo .

* The 55th Grammy Awards Sunday night presented a mixture of newcomers and veterans, as the organization that presents the show sought to stay relevant to young viewers while honoring music that voters consider enduring.