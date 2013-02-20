PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 20

Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Bureau of Investigation has begun a criminal
investigation into a big trade in the options of H.J. Heinz Co
made last Wednesday, a day before the announcement of
the blockbuster $23 billion buyout of the ketchup maker.
* Apple Inc said on Tuesday that some employee
computers were attacked by hackers, the latest episode
underscoring the vulnerability of some of the world's most
sophisticated technology firms to attacks.
* Dell Inc's earnings fell 31 percent, but its
quarterly results supported the view that the plan to take the
company private undervalues the PC maker.
* BHP Billiton Ltd promoted its nonferrous division
head Andrew Mackenzie, a geologist with experience in both the
oil and mining industries, as chief executive to succeed Marius
Kloppers.
* Shares in Humana Inc and other major health
insurers fell on Tuesday after analysts said a government
proposal for 2014 rates for Medicare Advantage - health plan for
seniors - is unfavorable for the companies.
* Nutritional supplements maker Herbalife Ltd,
embroiled in a battle with hedge-fund manager William Ackman
over the legitimacy of its business model, reported a 12 percent
increase in fourth-quarter earnings and raised its profit
outlook for the year ahead.
* Bank of America Corp awarded Chief Executive Brian
Moynihan $12 million in salary and bonus for 2012, reflecting a
rebound year at the second-largest U.S. lender and vaulting him
past JP Morgan Chase & Co chief James Dimon in the ranks
of the best-paid U.S. financial executives.
* Swiss drug maker, Novartis AG abandoned a 72
million Swiss franc ($77.92 million) exit package for its
chairman, bowing to pressure from shareholders and Swiss
politicians after four days of increasing criticism.
* Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp unveiled its
new flagship device HTC One as it seeks to regain lost ground in
an increasingly competitive market.