PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 21

Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* federal Reserve officials, uneasy with potential risks
springing from the central bank's low-interest-rate policies,
are split over an early retreat from the experimental programs
created to revive the U.S. economy.
* Citigroup Inc's Michael E. O'Neill was among a small
group of directors who after the financial crisis urged the
company to weigh the pros and cons of splitting up the
third-largest U.S. bank, said people familiar with the
deliberations.
* Boeing Co is expected to launch a formal plan on
Friday to get its grounded Dreamliner back into service,
presenting fixes aimed at reducing fire hazards from the
jetliner's batteries, according to people familiar with the
details.
* A financial-industry regulator is expected to discuss the
possibility of banning Jon Corzine, former chief executive of MF
Global Holdings Ltd, for life from the futures
industry, according to people involved in the process.
* Office Depot Inc and OfficeMax Inc agreed
to merge, but the unveiling of the accord was marred by a
premature announcement of the deal.
* Sony Corp moved to reinvent its PlayStation
videogame console, demonstrating faster, graphics-rich hardware
with new Internet-based features to counter stiff competition
from the Web and mobile devices.
* The White House threatened China and other countries with
trade and diplomatic action over corporate espionage as it
cataloged more than a dozen cases of cyberattacks and commercial
thefts at some of the biggest U.S. companies.
* Maurice Taylor, the chief executive of Titan International
Inc, which had considered buying a tire factory in northern
France, wrote to France's industry minister, saying he would be
"stupid" to operate in a country where workers get high wages
for little actual work. French unions and the government do
nothing but talk, Taylor said.
* Key U.S. senators are exploring an immigration bill that
would force every U.S. worker - citizen or not - to carry a
high-tech identity card to prove a person's legal eligibility to
work.