PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 22

Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. retailers are lowering forecasts and adjusting
marketing plans as higher taxes and fuel costs are leaving
consumers with smaller paychecks.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc's fiscal fourth-quarter
earnings rose 8.6 percent, helped by a lower tax rate and
expense controls, while same-store sales at U.S. Wal-Mart stores
were at the low end of the company's guidance.
* The cutting-edge jetliners Boeing Co had bet its
future on sat grounded, unsettling images of passengers on
escape chutes splashed across TV, when Chief Executive Jim
McNerney sent handwritten apologies to the chairmen of the
airlines whose 787 Dreamliner batteries went up in smoke.
* Hewlett-Packard Co's quarterly profit and revenue
traveled a familiar downhill trajectory on Thursday. But the
results sent its stock in an unfamiliar direction: up.
* Greenlight Capital Inc founder David Einhorn defended and
detailed his plan for Apple Inc to issue a new type of
stock, in an attempt to rally shareholder support for his plan
to get the company to return more cash to shareholders.
* Google Inc on Thursday unveiled the first
touch-screen laptops powered by its Chrome operating system-the
latest foray into hardware development for the company best
known for its Internet search and mobile software.
* Facebook Inc co-founder Eduardo Saverin doesn't
expect to repeat the scale of success he had with the popular
social network, but he says Asia's rapidly expanding consumer
market offers fertile ground for fresh innovation and
investment.
* Vittorio Colao, chief executive of Vodafone Group Plc
, left the door open to the possibility of a near-term
deal that would change the ownership of one of the world's most
closely watched business partnerships: mobile-phone giant
Verizon Wireless Inc
* Republicans head into the next budget battle with
President Barack Obama torn between two long-standing goals:
Strengthening the military and cutting federal spending.