PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 26

Feb 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director Rajat Gupta will have to reimburse the investment bank for more than $6.2 million in legal fees and expenses it paid in connection with his insider-trading case, a federal judge ruled on Monday.

* Next week, lawyers for Barclays Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Group, UBS AG and more than a dozen other banks still under investigation are expected to ask a federal-court judge to throw more than 30 lawsuits filed by borrowers, lenders and other plaintiffs, which seek class-action status.

* The Deepwater Horizon trial began on Monday with a flurry of finger pointing, as lawyers for BP Plc, Transocean Ltd , Halliburton Co, the U.S. federal government, Gulf Coast states and local businesses traded barbs over who is to blame for the deadly 2010 explosion and oil spill.

* Hewlett-Packard Co's board is investigating the company's flawed $11 billion acquisition of software firm Autonomy Corp Ltd, and has set up an informal committee to provide strategic advice to Chief Executive Meg Whitman.

* India's tax authorities are seeking billions of dollars from some of the world's biggest multinational companies, such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Vodafone Group Plc saying that they haven't properly valued transactions with their Indian subsidiaries.

* Faced with public anger over immigration and high living costs, the Singapore government announced tighter curbs on the growth of its foreign workforce, pressuring businesses to cut their reliance on overseas labor and boost citizens' wages.

* Swedish furniture giant IKEA was drawn into Europe's growing horse-meat scandal after food inspectors in the Czech Republic found traces of horse meat in a batch of IKEA's signature meatballs.

* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Google Inc together have stemmed Apple Inc's dominance in smartphones, but there is new tension in their partnership. Google executives worry that Samsung has become so big that it could flex its muscle to renegotiate their arrangement and eat into Google's lucrative mobile-ad business, people familiar with the matter said.