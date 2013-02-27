PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 27

BRIEF-Codexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Regulators investigating alleged interest-rate manipulation are hoping to reach settlements with at least three major financial institutions by the end of summer, according to a person familiar with the probes.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co stepped up the pace of bank cost cutting, setting plans to eliminate 17,000 jobs by the end of next year and reduce expenses by at least $1 billion annually.
* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke came down firmly in favor of continuing the central bank's bond-buying programs, even as he acknowledged concerns that the efforts might encourage risk-taking that could someday destabilize markets or the economy.
* Pay-TV distributor Cablevision Systems Corp sued MTV's owner Viacom Inc alleging antitrust violations. Cablevision alleged Viacom forced it to carry and pay for more than a dozen "lesser-watched" channels such as "Palladia, MTV Hits and VH1 Classic" for the right to carry its popular networks such as Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central.
* Boeing Co's proposed fixes for lithium-ion batteries on its 787 jetliner face an uncomfortable reality: government investigators' limited experience with such devices is hobbling efforts to determine precisely why they burned.
* Wall Street cash bonuses for 2012 are expected to climb 8 percent to $20 billion from a year earlier, boosted in part by the payment this year of compensation deferred from prior years, according to a report from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
* Clearwire Corp plans to tap financing made available by Sprint Nextel Corp, people familiar with the situation said, in a move that further complicates Dish Network Corp's effort to buy the wireless broadband operator.
* New Jersey Governor Chris Christie signed a bill that legalizes online gambling in the state, allowing Atlantic City casino companies to take bets online.
* Much anticipated knockoff versions of costly biotech medicines are facing delays and obstacles that could cost patients and health systems billions in missed savings - several high-profile projects have faltered in recent months.
