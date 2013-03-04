REFILE-PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 4

March 4 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Google Inc won a key victory in Europe as German
lawmakers approved a watered-down copyright bill that would
protect the Internet search giant from having to pay fees for
displaying links to news articles.
* On Monday, one of the most prestigious banks in
Switzerland, Wegelin & Co, is expected to become the first
foreign bank to be criminally sentenced in the U.S. for tax
violations, according to court documents.
* U.S. Democrats on Capitol Hill are pressing regulators for
more details on what led to a $9.3 billion foreclosure
settlement after a report last week showed error rates by
several large banks were higher than the figures released in
January by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
* United Technologies Corp's Pratt & Whitney unit
disclosed it has broken up an alleged fraudulent-testing scheme
by a sister United Technologies unit, affecting tens of
thousands of engine parts used on popular business jets and
turboprop aircraft flown by airlines around the world.
* Haruhiko Kuroda, the Japanese government's pick for the
next Bank of Japan governor said he would do "everything
possible" to beat deflation, in a stark turnaround from his
predecessors that signals the bank may be headed for a big, new
wave of monetary easing.
* Portugal is seeking to renegotiate parts of its
international bailout agreement amid worse-than-expected
forecasts for an economy in recession and growing popular
protest over deficit-cutting austerity measures imposed by its
lenders.
* Greece kicked off fresh talks Sunday with international
creditors on securing the country's next aid tranche. The talks
come amid hopes that Athens has been keeping pace with its
reform efforts and may receive a rare passing grade from a
troika of budget inspectors.
* SLM Corp, the largest U.S. student lender, last
week sold $1.1 billion of securities backed by private student
loans. Demand for the riskiest bunch - those that will lose
money first if the loans go bad - was 15 times greater than the
supply, people familiar with the deal said.
* U.S. sales of new cars and trucks rose 3.7 percent to 1.2
million last month, a slower pace than a year earlier but
healthy enough to lift General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co
and Chrysler Group LLC to single-digit percentage
gains over a year earlier.