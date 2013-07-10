PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 10

July 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. regulators proposed raising a key metric for the top eight U.S. banks deemed to pose a risk to the global economy that could force banks to raise billions in additional capital. ()

* The delay in the requirement that big employers offer health insurance to workers has raised questions about the administration's ability to implement the biggest domestic policy initiative in a generation. ()

* Investor fears that the end of easy money is at hand are ricocheting around the globe. In the latest fallout, the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday trimmed its global-growth forecast, reducing its projections for emerging markets such as China and Russia. ()

* The European Commission will propose itself as the single authority for winding down banks in the euro zone, a step that will set the European Union's executive on a collision course with the bloc's most powerful member, Germany. ()

* The London interbank offered rate won't be owned by London much longer. Libor, the scandal-tarred benchmark, is being sold to NYSE Euronext, the company that runs the New York Stock Exchange. ()

* Lawyers for Fabrice Tourre, a former Goldman Sachs vice president, asked a judge to exclude several colorful emails that securities regulators say are pivotal to their case when his civil trial kicks off next week. The SEC alleges that Tourre misled investors about a synthetic collateralized debt obligation. ()

* The deal to buy Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc, a small upscale chain with 212 stores, plays into Kroger's high-low strategy to fend off Wal-Mart Stores and other discounters by lowering prices on staples like bread and milk even as it attracts more affluent shoppers with items like dry-aged beef and exotic cheese. ()

* Research In Motion officially changed its name to BlackBerry at its annual shareholders meeting but continued to face some of the same tough questions that have dogged management for years, particularly about its poor showing in the U.S. smartphone market. ()

* Five workers attempting to seal a well on an oil-and-gas platform 75 miles off the Louisiana coast were evacuated after the Talos Energy well began releasing natural gas and gas liquids. ()

* The FDA delayed approval of the blockbuster blood thinner Eliquis last year after learning that some patients in a clinical study got the wrong drug, and what FDA records said was fraud in a clinical study of the drug, which it ultimately approved in December. This is the second recent case of alleged scientific misconduct involving corporate employees in China. ()

* Shell said Ben van Beurden, the current director of its refining and marketing operations, will succeed retiring CEO Peter Voser on Jan.1. The move came as a surprise to some observers of the energy company, who had expected the board to appoint CFO Simon Henry, or a top executive from its high-earning exploration and production division. ()

* Abbott Laboratories will cut prices of its main infant formula products in China by as much as 12 percent, the fourth foreign company to do so in a week after the government began a probe into possible price-fixing. ()