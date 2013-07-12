PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 12

July 12 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hospitals around the United States are trying to change
how doctors practice by using data to monitor their progress
toward goals. ()
* Even as federal, state and congressional investigators
examine the preferential release to investors of broad economic
data-such as the University of Michigan consumer-sentiment
survey-some investors tap numerous other more narrowly focused
and less well-known industry indicators ahead of the rest of the
investing public. ()
* Glenn Dubin, who co-founded hedge fund Highbridge Capital
Management LLC with a childhood friend more than 20 years ago,
is stepping down as chief executive. The move comes amid tepid
performance from the firm's flagship fund. ()
* A burst of investor optimism pushed U.S. stock indexes
into record territory for the first time since late May, fueled
by fresh reassurances that the Federal Reserve would continue to
pour cheap money into financial markets. ()
* Silver Lake and Michael Dell have been discussing
turnaround plans ahead for troubled computer maker Dell
that would use an accelerated version of the founder's strategy
to restore its former luster. ()
* Chobani has hired a senior executive from cereal giant
Kellogg to run its day-to-day operations, freeing the
yogurt maker's founder to focus on new markets. ()
* Verizon Wireless could be on the hook for a lot of unsold
iPhones. An obscure securities filing revealed that the
country's largest wireless carrier had entered into roughly $45
billion worth of purchase commitments-the bulk of which likely
involve Apple Inc's high-end smartphone, according to
analyst Craig Moffett of Moffett Research LLC. ()
* Sprint cut the cost of its unlimited wireless plans, a
move aimed at helping the nation's No. 3 wireless carrier by
subscribers better compete with its much larger rivals. ()
* House and Senate lawmakers are $91 billion apart as they
draft spending bills for the next fiscal year, putting Congress
once again on a collision course with risk of a partial
government shutdown this fall. ()