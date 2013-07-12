PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 12

July 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Hospitals around the United States are trying to change how doctors practice by using data to monitor their progress toward goals. ()

* Even as federal, state and congressional investigators examine the preferential release to investors of broad economic data-such as the University of Michigan consumer-sentiment survey-some investors tap numerous other more narrowly focused and less well-known industry indicators ahead of the rest of the investing public. ()

* Glenn Dubin, who co-founded hedge fund Highbridge Capital Management LLC with a childhood friend more than 20 years ago, is stepping down as chief executive. The move comes amid tepid performance from the firm's flagship fund. ()

* A burst of investor optimism pushed U.S. stock indexes into record territory for the first time since late May, fueled by fresh reassurances that the Federal Reserve would continue to pour cheap money into financial markets. ()

* Silver Lake and Michael Dell have been discussing turnaround plans ahead for troubled computer maker Dell that would use an accelerated version of the founder's strategy to restore its former luster. ()

* Chobani has hired a senior executive from cereal giant Kellogg to run its day-to-day operations, freeing the yogurt maker's founder to focus on new markets. ()

* Verizon Wireless could be on the hook for a lot of unsold iPhones. An obscure securities filing revealed that the country's largest wireless carrier had entered into roughly $45 billion worth of purchase commitments-the bulk of which likely involve Apple Inc's high-end smartphone, according to analyst Craig Moffett of Moffett Research LLC. ()

* Sprint cut the cost of its unlimited wireless plans, a move aimed at helping the nation's No. 3 wireless carrier by subscribers better compete with its much larger rivals. ()

* House and Senate lawmakers are $91 billion apart as they draft spending bills for the next fiscal year, putting Congress once again on a collision course with risk of a partial government shutdown this fall. ()