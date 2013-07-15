PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 15

July 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A string of cautionary opinions from administration lawyers over the last two years sheds new light on President Obama's halting and ultimately secretive steps to provide military support to rebels in Syria's deadly civil war. ()

* As the numbers pile up showing China's sizzling growth cooling down, industries worldwide - from German paper cutter makers to Indonesian palm oil exporters - are confronting an altered landscape of winners and losers. ()

* In one of the first lawsuits to go to trial involving Bernard Madoff's massive fraud, a group of investors is nearing a settlement with a Connecticut bank that they said should have uncovered the Ponzi scheme years before it collapsed. ()

* Chinese officials released new details of their bribery allegations against GlaxoSmithKline and said four executives have been detained. ()

* With new parts of the healthcare overhaul kicking in this October, some insurers have set up simulated healthcare exchanges as a test drive, so that they can see what packages of benefits will sell at what prices. ()

* Restoration Hardware Holdings, once teetering on the edge of bankruptcy and the subject of a buyout bidding war, is turning into a bonanza for its private-equity owners. The firms that bought the luxury-home-furnishings retailer in 2008 are on track to make about eight times their initial investment, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis. ()

* Talks on resolving a multibillion-dollar trade dispute between the European Union and China over solar panels have reached an impasse, EU officials said, with a deadline looming. ()

* Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Dr Pepper Snapple are expected to disclose weak U.S. sales in the wake of a chilly spring and the wettest June in decades. ()

* Meredith Corp is creating a print magazine based on a popular website, Allrecipes.com. It is usually the other way around. The food magazine is a spinoff of the Allrecipes.com website Meredith acquired last year, and will feature a curated selection of recipes from the site, whose user-generated content is popular with home cooks. ()

* Microsoft has cut the price of its Surface RT, the cheaper of the two versions of its Surface tablet, by $150 or up to 30 percent, as even some Microsoft partners have called the device a sales laggard. ()

* Max Azria is likely to lose control of BCBG Max Azria to investment firm Guggenheim Partners, in a deal that eases the fashion house's roughly $685 million in debt. ()

* IMAX and its South Korean partner plan to add 30 IMAX movie screens in China and five in South Korea. The expansion, to be announced in coming days, is aimed at capitalizing on rising entertainment spending by the Chinese middle class and demand for the immersive high-resolution technology in Korea.()