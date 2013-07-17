PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 17

July 17 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Senate stepped back from the edge of a partisan clash
over nominations as Republicans agreed to quick consideration
and Democrats stood down from a threat to limit the minority
party's use of filibusters. ()
* Panamanian authorities detained a North Korean-flagged
ship and its crew as they headed for North Korea from Cuba
carrying what U.S. officials suspect are components of a
surface-to-air missile system. ()
* International Paper has sunk $1.2 billion into
Russia, much of it to modernize a pulp mill built five decades
ago, in an almost-anything-goes part of a country that isn't
always hospitable to Western companies. ()
* The United Nations is deploying what it calls its
first-ever combatants to shut down rebels in the Democratic
Republic of the Congo, in a risky shift from policing the
world's conflicts with neutrality to a more aggressive use of
force. ()
* A federal energy regulator levied a record fine against
Barclays Plc, ordering the firm to pay $435 million for
allegedly manipulating electricity prices in California and
other western markets between 2006 and 2008. ()
* The Fed's plans to wind down its big bond-buying program
depend on solving four economic puzzles involving the job
market, the inflation rate and fiscal policy. ()
* A high-level Chinese GlaxoSmithKline Plc executive
appeared to back allegations of bribery in an interview on
state-controlled television in China, as Beijing ratcheted up
pressure on the drugmaker. ()
* Chevron Corp agreed to fund most of a $1.5 billion
joint venture with Argentina's state-run energy company, YPF
, to develop shale oil and gas deposits. ()
* Pipeline-safety officials are calling for a stiffer
punishment of PG&E Corp for its role in a lethal
natural-gas pipeline explosion in San Bruno, California, in
2010. ()
* BHP Billiton Plc said iron ore production hit a
record in its last financial year, as it stuck by plans to
increase output further despite a $340 million cost blowout at a
key expansion project in Australia's Pilbara mining hub. ()
* Google Inc has approached media companies about
licensing their content for an internet TV service that would
stream traditional TV programming. ()
* General Motors Co's Opel brand shrank to its lowest
market share in Europe for more than a decade in the first half
even as Ford Motor's Co sales revved up in June,
benefiting from an inventory sell down earlier in the year. ()
* Yahoo Inc chief Marissa Mayer delivered another
mixed report card on her yearlong turnaround effort, showing a
46 percent jump in quarterly earnings for the internet pioneer
but continued revenue declines that underscore her challenges.
()
* Australian surfwear retailer Billabong International Ltd
has agreed to a rescue package offered by a consortium
comprising Altamont Capital Partners and The Blackstone Group's
credit arm GSO Capital Partners. ()
* L'Oréal underlined a slowdown in the global
cosmetics market, as sales of beauty products and fragrances in
the United States cooled in recent months. ()
* Nissan Motor Co temporarily halted development of
the first electric car for the Infiniti luxury brand, a bet that
more advanced and cheaper technology will soon be available,
company executives said. ()
* McDonald's Corp said it plans early next year to
open its first restaurant in Vietnam, after awarding the
franchise to Henry Nguyen, the son-in-law of the nation's prime
minister. ()
* The Food and Drug Administration canceled an
advisory-committee meeting that was set to review sugammadex,
Merck & Co Inc's surgery drug. ()
* Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is expecting takeover
interest from roughly five parties, including Amgen Inc
and Pfizer Inc, according to people familiar with the
matter, as the cancer-drug developer seeks to drum up demand for
an acquisition that could be valued at more than $10 billion. ()