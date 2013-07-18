PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 18

July 18 The following are the top stories in the
* Penn State's board of trustees has authorized payment of
roughly $60 million to settle some personal injury claims by men
who say they were sexually abused by Jerry Sandusky, according
to people familiar with the matter. ()
* JPMorgan and U.S. energy market regulators are
close to a settlement over allegations of electricity-market
manipulation that could involve the largest payout in the
history of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. ()
* Global regulators are pursuing disparate approaches to
protecting the financial system against future shocks. ()
* Fed Chairman Bernanke played down the unemployment rate's
weight in the central bank's calculation of when to start
raising short-term borrowing costs, a fresh example of the
challenge the Fed faces in explaining its easy-money policies to
an often perplexed public. ()
* Some of Dell's biggest institutional shareholders
are expected to vote against a proposed buyout of the computer
maker, a blow for deal proponents. ()
* A question-and-answer tool launched with little fanfare on
the European Banking Authority's website is stirring up bond
markets and upsetting investors. ()
* In separate remarks, Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew and
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke called for additional
measures to ensure banks can't threaten the economy. ()
* IBM reported second-quarter earnings declined 17
percent, but the large computer, software and services provider
raised its profit outlook for the full year in a positive sign
for the technology industry. ()
* Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma reportedly
labeled the 1989 crackdown on protesters in Tiananmen Square as
"the most correct decision" at the time, drawing sharp criticism
online. ()
* Pescanova said its chairman resigned after an
outside accounting audit claimed financial irregularities at the
multinational fishing giant, one of Spain's most well-known
companies. ()
* The European Union's competition watchdog has asked Google
Inc to make further concessions as part of its
investigation into the way the company ranks and displays search
results. ()