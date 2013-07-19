PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 19

July 19 The following are the top stories in the
* Detroit filed for federal bankruptcy protection, making
the automobile capital and one-time music powerhouse the
country's largest-ever municipal bankruptcy case. ()
* Detroit's bankruptcy filing will unleash a fierce fight
among more than 100,000 creditors over who will get paid-and how
much. ()
* Dell is scrambling to save a proposed $24.4
billion buyout, launching an aggressive push to win over
investors who have been cool to the deal ahead of a rescheduled
vote on July 24. ()
* Microsoft took a $900 million charge on its
high-profile Surface RT tablet, contributing to fourth-quarter
results that sharply missed revenue and profit expectations. ()
* Google Inc's profit and sales continued to climb,
but deceleration in the growth of its main business of selling
search ads reignited concerns about the impact of mobile
devices. ()
* Morgan Stanley on Thursday posted
better-than-expected second-quarter earnings despite a steep
rise in interest rates, and surprised investors with a plan to
repurchase company shares for the first time since the financial
crisis. ()
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz thinks PepsiCo's
salty snacks go better with the sweet snacks at Mondelez
than soda and Gatorade. Wall Street has its doubts. ()
* British investigators recommended temporarily disabling
emergency transmitters on Boeing 787 Dreamliners and
launching a broad safety review of such devices, after a fire
erupted last Friday on an Ethiopian Airlines jet. ()
* Samsung is close to signing deals for its
devices with two U.S. government agencies, signs that the South
Korean company's push into the government sector traditionally
dominated by BlackBerry is gaining some traction. ()
* Exxon Mobil Corp has agreed to pay a $100,000
penalty and take steps that could cost $20 million to prevent
spills of wastewater from gas-drilling operations, settling
allegations it violated the Clean Water Act, the Justice
Department and Environmental Protection Agency said. ()