PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 29

July 29 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Obama administration increasingly fears that Egypt's
military, ignoring American appeals, is deepening a crackdown
that could spark a sustained period of instability and lead
members of the country's Muslim Brotherhood to take up arms. ()
* Advertising giants Omnicom Group Inc and Publicis
Group SA said on Sunday that they had agreed to merge
in a $35.1 billion cross-border linkup that shows how Big Data
is making Madison Avenue look more like Wall Street. ()
* Retailer Saks Inc is near a deal to be bought by
Hudson's Bay Co in an acquisition that is likely about
high-end real estate as much as luxury clothes. A deal would
give Hudson's Bay Chief Executive Richard Baker, a longtime
real-estate investor, a lot of real-estate options, including a
trophy property on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue. ()
* German engineering giant Siemens AG signaled it
would oust Chief Executive Peter Löscher in a dramatic move that
reflects growing unease among investors and the group's powerful
union over the company's direction. ()
* Heavy demand for new shares of dividend-paying companies
shows that money managers are back on the hunt for yield. Key to
this renewed appetite are recent signals from Fed officials that
interest rates will stay low for years to come. ()
* With global economies sluggish and sales growth at a
crawl, big U.S. companies have had one route to push profits
higher: cut costs and squeeze suppliers. That strategy may be
running out of steam. ()
* Bob Mansfield, Apple Inc's senior vice president
of technologies, no longer has a biography listed on the company
website. It is unclear what circumstances surround the change.
()
* Condé Nast has deals for two magazine-related forays into
television, one involving a crime documentary series based on
Vanity Fair articles and the other a fashion-related reality
show on Ovation. ()
* Michael Dell said that even if his attempt to take Dell
Inc private were to fail he would stay at the company
he founded, though he wouldn't sell assets or commit to any
leveraged recapitalization as some shareholders have advocated.
()
* Amazon.com has been spending heavily to add more
distribution centers near U.S. urban centers. The online
retailer plans to announce on Monday that it has openings for
5,000 jobs at 17 facilities. ()