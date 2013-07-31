PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 31

July 31 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BP Plc said it has allocated nearly all of a $20
billion compensation fund for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil
spill, raising fears that the still-mounting costs of the spill
may take a bigger-than-expected bite out of future profits.
Though the fund still contains about $7 billion, a spokesman
said, all but $300 million has been earmarked for various types
of injury claims from governments and businesses. ()
* Management consulting firm Accenture Plc is in
talks to acquire rival Booz & Co, a deal that would beef up its
strategy and operations consulting services. It isn't clear if
they will reach a deal or if Booz has other suitors. ()
* Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc is selling a small stake
to U.S.-based chip maker Qualcomm Inc and hopes to
attract other technology investors in order to boost its
research budget. ()
* Cummins Inc's second-quarter earnings fell 12
percent, but the engine maker raised its sales outlook on rising
demand for exhaust-treatment systems from truck maker Navistar
International Corp. ()
* The European Union on Tuesday gave approval for a
financial guarantee from the French state for PSA Peugeot
Citroën's in-house banking unit, saying the aid is
essential to help the ailing auto maker return to health. ()
* Mining-company CEOs who were recently sent packing are
beating a trail back to the industry, and two have already
established investor funds and are looking for backers. Aaron
Regent, the former CEO of Barrick Gold Corp, started a
Toronto-based fund this year mainly to buy mines in the
Americas. Mick Davis, credited with building Xstrata into the
world's fifth largest miner, started a London-based investment
fund named X2 Resources. ()
* Indigo Partners LLC, the investment firm of William
Franke, who announced plans on Monday to resign as chairman of
Spirit Airlines Inc, is in exclusive talks with
Republic Airways Holdings Inc to purchase its Frontier
Airlines unit. Franke plans to turn the airline into an ultra
low-cost carrier like Spirit. ()
* Take-Two Interactive Software Inc reported a
narrower loss in its latest quarter on lower revenue, as the
videogame maker relied on older products while preparing to
release its next "Grand Theft Auto" title. Chief Executive
Strauss Zelnick said the company didn't have any blockbuster
releases during the quarter. ()