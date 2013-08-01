PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 1

Aug 1 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The U.S. economy registered subpar growth and low
inflation in the first half of the year, factors that led the
Federal Reserve on Wednesday to keep its easy-money policies in
place. The Commerce Department reported that the economy grew at
a 1.7 percent annual rate in the second quarter, enough to ease
fears of a full-on summertime economic stall, but still a
sluggish pace by historic standards. ()
* A federal judge invalidated a rule on fees charged for
debit-card transactions, agreeing with retailers' arguments that
the Federal Reserve was too lenient on banks when it capped the
fees. The decision will likely force the Federal Reserve to
slash those fees, further crimping a once-lucrative business for
banks and card companies like Visa and MasterCard.
()
* The Obama administration declassified and released
documents Wednesday that described past violations of a secret
court order by National Security Agency programs set up to amass
records on phone calls and Internet transactions. ()
* Economic gains in the United States and upgrades to the
nation's energy-transport infrastructure are helping oil shrug
off the downturn in other industrial commodities. Crude prices
are up 14 percent this year on the New York Mercantile Exchange,
despite slowing growth in China and surging production in the
United States. ()
* Ambulance company Rural/Metro Corp is
preparing for the possibility of a bankruptcy filing within the
next couple of weeks, said people familiar with the plans, as it
is negotiating with creditors. ()
* United States is pumping more oil and natural gas than it
has in decades, but the boom hasn't been enough to prop up the
sagging output of America's two biggest energy producers, Exxon
Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp. ()
* Facebook Inc's stock briefly touched its IPO price
of $38 on Wednesday, hitting a marker that felt out of reach in
autumn of last year, when the stock was in free fall. While
shares eventually drifted lower to settle at $36.80, Facebook is
still within striking distance of $38, a fact not lost on
Facebook's investors, many of whom were burned in the company's
botched IPO. ()
* Activist investor William Ackman's brash move to buy a 9.8
percent stake in Air Products and Chemicals Inc is
drawing attention to a large but little understood company that
has been struggling with sliding profits as natural gas becomes
more expensive. ()
* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is probing the
way International Business Machines Corp reports sales
in its cloud-computing business, the company said in a
securities filing on Wednesday. The filing offered no details of
what practices in particular the SEC might be questioning. IBM
defended its standards, saying its reporting is the result of a
rigorous and disciplined process. ()
* Asia-Pacific law firm King & Wood Mallesons is merging
with British law firm SJ Berwin LLP, creating a firm with more
than 2,700 lawyers in over 30 offices around the world. The
combination is a significant move into the British and European
legal markets for the company, whose formation in 2012 was the
largest law firm merger not to involve a U.S. or U.K. partner.