PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 5

* JetBlue Airways Corp's plans to add premium seats
on some of its planes marks a major shift for the discount
carrier, which aims to stay relevant against resurgent
full-service behemoths and new ultra low-cost carriers. ()
* Tyson Foods Inc, Hillshire Brands Co and
Cargill Inc are due to report quarterly results that will shed
light on whether consumers continue to show a preference for
cheaper meats like pork and chicken at the expense of beef,
which has hit record prices this year. ()
* Ambulance company Rural/Metro Corp filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection on Sunday after striking a deal with
lenders to trim its debt load. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based
company, the country's largest ambulance operator serving rural
communities, reported assets and debts each exceeding $500
million in its bankruptcy petition. ()
* Chinese regulators are scrutinizing two suppliers to Apple
Inc and other gadget makers following allegations by
environmental groups that plants run by the two companies are
pumping large amounts of toxic heavy metals into nearby rivers.
Officials are investigating plants owned by Taiwanese companies
Foxconn Technology Co Ltd and UniMicron Technology
Corp. ()
* Weinstein Co has held discussions with Miramax over a
potential deal that would reunite two of the most powerful
executives in the independent film world with the studio that
made them famous. The talks began several weeks ago with a
meeting of Weinstein Co Chief Executive Harvey Weinstein and
Miramax Chairman Tom Barrack, said a person close to the
negotiations. ()
* The Italian branch of British telecom company Vodafone
Group PLC said on Sunday it has sued Telecom Italia SpA
for abusing its dominant position in Italy, seeking
damages of more than 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion). Vodafone
alleged that Telecom Italia "committed a series of abuses
between 2008 and 2013 with the intention and effect of impeding
growth in competition in the Italian fixed-line market." ()
* On Sunday, there was no sign of a resolution in the
blackout of CBS Corp's flagship network on Time Warner
Cable Inc's systems in New York, Los Angeles and a few
other markets. By Sunday afternoon the two companies couldn't
even agree on whether any talks were under way. ()