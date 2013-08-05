PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 5

Aug 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* JetBlue Airways Corp's plans to add premium seats on some of its planes marks a major shift for the discount carrier, which aims to stay relevant against resurgent full-service behemoths and new ultra low-cost carriers. ()

* Tyson Foods Inc, Hillshire Brands Co and Cargill Inc are due to report quarterly results that will shed light on whether consumers continue to show a preference for cheaper meats like pork and chicken at the expense of beef, which has hit record prices this year. ()

* Ambulance company Rural/Metro Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday after striking a deal with lenders to trim its debt load. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company, the country's largest ambulance operator serving rural communities, reported assets and debts each exceeding $500 million in its bankruptcy petition. ()

* Chinese regulators are scrutinizing two suppliers to Apple Inc and other gadget makers following allegations by environmental groups that plants run by the two companies are pumping large amounts of toxic heavy metals into nearby rivers. Officials are investigating plants owned by Taiwanese companies Foxconn Technology Co Ltd and UniMicron Technology Corp. ()

* Weinstein Co has held discussions with Miramax over a potential deal that would reunite two of the most powerful executives in the independent film world with the studio that made them famous. The talks began several weeks ago with a meeting of Weinstein Co Chief Executive Harvey Weinstein and Miramax Chairman Tom Barrack, said a person close to the negotiations. ()

* The Italian branch of British telecom company Vodafone Group PLC said on Sunday it has sued Telecom Italia SpA for abusing its dominant position in Italy, seeking damages of more than 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion). Vodafone alleged that Telecom Italia "committed a series of abuses between 2008 and 2013 with the intention and effect of impeding growth in competition in the Italian fixed-line market." ()

* On Sunday, there was no sign of a resolution in the blackout of CBS Corp's flagship network on Time Warner Cable Inc's systems in New York, Los Angeles and a few other markets. By Sunday afternoon the two companies couldn't even agree on whether any talks were under way. ()