PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 6

Aug 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com Inc's Chief Executive, is buying the Washington Post for $250 million in an out-of-the-blue deal that captures the newspaper industry's economic decline and the shift of power from old media to Silicon Valley. ()

* International Business Machines Corp has enlisted Google Inc, chip maker Nvidia Corp and some other high-tech allies for a collective effort to catapult an IBM chip technology out of a shrinking niche. The alliance, which the companies plan to announce on Tuesday, would allow many companies to license IBM microprocessor designs. ()

* Neiman Marcus Group Inc has hired Credit Suisse Group AG , J.P. Morgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as lead underwriters for a planned public stock offering, after the luxury retailer spent the summer exploring a sale to a sovereign wealth fund. ()

* Sony Corp rejected hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb's proposal to sell part of its entertainment business through a public offering, saying that holding full ownership of its movies and music divisions are fundamental to the company's future. ()

* Carl Icahn bought four million more shares of Dell Inc last week, according to a securities filing, upping his stake slightly in an ongoing fight against the technology company's buyout. Icahn now holds 8.9 percent of the company and is the largest shareholder after founder and Chief Executive Michael Dell. ()

* Time Warner Cable Inc proposed an end to the three day old blackout of CBS Corp on the cable operator's TV channel lineup, suggesting that viewers could pay a la carte for the network, in other words, allowing cable subscribers the freedom to pick CBS individually. CBS called the proposal a "sham." ()

* The South Korean government on Monday expressed concern over the Obama administration's decision to veto an import ban on some Apple Inc products in the United States, saying the decision may negatively affect Samsung Electronics Co's patent rights. ()

* Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC agreed to acquire insurance brokerage Hub International Ltd for more than $4 billion from a rival buyout firm, in a deal that will help the Chicago broker continue its rapid expansion, including a bigger move into Latin America. ()

* The Federal Bureau of Investigation has discovered vulnerabilities in the government's system for preventing market-moving economic reports from leaking to traders before public release. ()