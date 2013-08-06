PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 6

Aug 6 The following are the top stories in the
* Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com Inc's Chief Executive, is
buying the Washington Post for $250 million in an
out-of-the-blue deal that captures the newspaper industry's
economic decline and the shift of power from old media to
Silicon Valley. ()
* International Business Machines Corp has enlisted
Google Inc, chip maker Nvidia Corp and some
other high-tech allies for a collective effort to catapult an
IBM chip technology out of a shrinking niche. The alliance,
which the companies plan to announce on Tuesday, would allow
many companies to license IBM microprocessor designs. ()
* Neiman Marcus Group Inc has hired Credit Suisse Group AG
, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch as lead underwriters for a planned public stock
offering, after the luxury retailer spent the summer exploring a
sale to a sovereign wealth fund. ()
* Sony Corp rejected hedge fund investor Daniel
Loeb's proposal to sell part of its entertainment business
through a public offering, saying that holding full ownership of
its movies and music divisions are fundamental to the company's
future. ()
* Carl Icahn bought four million more shares of Dell Inc
last week, according to a securities filing, upping his
stake slightly in an ongoing fight against the technology
company's buyout. Icahn now holds 8.9 percent of the company and
is the largest shareholder after founder and Chief Executive
Michael Dell. ()
* Time Warner Cable Inc proposed an end to the three
day old blackout of CBS Corp on the cable operator's TV
channel lineup, suggesting that viewers could pay a la carte for
the network, in other words, allowing cable subscribers the
freedom to pick CBS individually. CBS called the proposal a
"sham." ()
* The South Korean government on Monday expressed concern
over the Obama administration's decision to veto an import ban
on some Apple Inc products in the United States, saying
the decision may negatively affect Samsung Electronics Co's
patent rights. ()
* Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC agreed to
acquire insurance brokerage Hub International Ltd for more than
$4 billion from a rival buyout firm, in a deal that will help
the Chicago broker continue its rapid expansion, including a
bigger move into Latin America. ()
* The Federal Bureau of Investigation has discovered
vulnerabilities in the government's system for preventing
market-moving economic reports from leaking to traders before
public release. ()