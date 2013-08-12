PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 12

Aug 12 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Federal health officials have launched a probe into the
use of antipsychotic drugs on children in the Medicaid system,
amid concerns that the medications are being prescribed too
often to treat behavioral problems in the very young. ()
* The dollar is stumbling as investors begin to question the
relative strength of the U.S. economic recovery, which had
powered a rally in the greenback in the first half of 2013. The
WSJ Dollar Index, a gauge of the dollar's exchange rate against
seven of the world's most heavily-traded currencies, is down 4
percent in the past month and hit a seven-week low on Friday. ()
* J.C. Penney Co Inc's board is weighing whether to
take action against William Ackman, a director and the company's
largest shareholder, after the hedge fund manager publicly
released confidential boardroom deliberations in two separate
salvos last week, people close to the company said. ()
* Aviation equipment supplier Rockwell Collins Inc,
seeking a larger presence in the growing global market for
advanced air traffic control systems and in-flight connectivity,
on Sunday announced a $1.39 billion deal to buy closely held
ARINC Inc from the investment firm Carlyle Group LP. ()
* Swiss drug giant Novartis AG faces a mounting
problem in Japan, its second largest market, where researchers
have retracted studies that touted the benefits of the company's
most popular heart medicine, Diovan. Two university led
investigations into Novartis related research discovered data
had been altered to produce inaccurate results. ()
* Retailers Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Macy's Inc,
Kohl's Corp and Nordstrom Inc are reporting
their second-quarter results this week. All eyes will be on
their early reads about back-to-school sales and the outlook for
the rest of the year, with analysts expecting Wal-Mart to be a
season winner because its discount positioning can better
resonate with consumers pressured by the payroll tax rise and
other economic concerns. ()