PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 14

Aug 14 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Justice Department unexpectedly moved to block the
merger of American Airlines parent AMR Corp and US
Airways Group Inc threatening to upend what was viewed
as the final step in the consolidation that has helped return
U.S. airlines to profit after years of heavy losses. ()
* JPMorgan Chase & Co trader Bruno Iksil, known as
the "London whale", has reached an agreement with federal
authorities to avoid criminal prosecution over a $6 billion
trading loss, but two former colleagues are expected to be
charged as soon as Wednesday, according to people close to the
case. ()
* Investor Carl Icahn has grabbed a stake valued at over
$1.5 billion in Apple Inc believing that more cash
should be falling from the tech giant's branches. While Apple
earlier this year announced a large buyback, Icahn said in an
interview on Tuesday that he wants to see it happen right away,
near the current share price, which he considers cheap. ()
* Hedge-fund manager William Ackman has resigned from the
board of J.C. Penney Co Inc, bringing an end to an
unusually public rift among directors that had threatened the
struggling company's turnaround efforts. The board also declared
its "overwhelming support" for Chairman Thomas Engibous and
Chief Executive Myron Ullman, both of whom Ackman had argued
should be replaced. ()
* Antero Resources Inc, an energy company backed by New York
private-equity firms, plans to spend more than half a billion
dollars on a pipeline. But the 80 miles of pipe won't transport
oil or gas. They will carry water from the Ohio River to
fracking sites in West Virginia and Ohio. The project is a
costly wager that the hydraulic-fracturing industry's thirst for
reliable sources of water will grow over the next few years. ()
* Whirlpool Corp agreed to buy a majority stake in
Chinese home appliances maker Hefei Rongshida Sanyo Electric Co
for $552 million, giving Whirlpool a set of
appliance brands that span the Chinese market where it has
struggled to grow. ()
* The pressure on big auto makers to squeeze more miles out
of a gallon of gas is powering a surge in profits for the
suppliers of turbochargers, fuel injectors and other lean parts.
Once dismissed by Wall Street, companies including BorgWarner
Inc, Delphi Automotive PLC, Federal-Mogul Corp
and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp are today
beating Wall Street's profit forecasts, hiring workers and
making acquisitions. ()
* H.J. Heinz Co is eliminating 600 office positions
in the U.S. and Canada, or 9 percent of the company's workforce
in North America. The cuts include 350 jobs in Pittsburgh, where
Heinz is based. ()