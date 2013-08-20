PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - Aug 20

Aug 20 The following are the top stories in the
* The United States' closest Middle East allies are
undercutting American policy in Egypt, encouraging the military
to confront the Muslim Brotherhood rather than reconcile, U.S.
and Arab officials said. ()
* The Justice Department is investigating whether JPMorgan
Chase & Co manipulated U.S. energy markets, according to
people familiar with the case, marking the latest legal hurdle
for a bank already facing a mountain of litigation and
regulatory scrutiny. ()
* Furniture Brands International Inc, one of the
nation's largest home furniture makers, has tapped restructuring
lawyers and advisers to deal with its debt load, people familiar
with the matter said. ()
* Cummins Inc plans to disclose on Tuesday an
agreement to supply Nissan Motor Co with a diesel
engine for its Titan pickup trucks, people familiar with the
matter said. ()
* The head of potash miner Belaruskali broke his silence
Monday on the decision by Russian partner Uralkali to
walk away from a trade arrangement, calling the decision
"ill-considered" and "unprecedented." Uralkali's move to abandon
its sales partnership through the Belarusian Potash Corp, or
BPC, last month undermined the share prices of the world's
largest potash companies. ()
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has increased by
$110 million the amount it is budgeting to cover additional
legal costs tied to the alleged use of illegal reporting tactics
at News Corp's UK newspapers. ()
* Drug maker Eisai Co Ltd sought on Monday to force
the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to sign off on the
company's new epilepsy medicine, in a lawsuit highlighting a
regulatory stumbling block that can prevent new prescription
medicines from going on sale for months if there is a risk for
abuse. ()