PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - Aug 21

* Insurers and the Obama administration are racing to sign
Hispanics up for coverage under the federal health overhaul,
eager to reach a segment of the U.S. population that offers huge
opportunity but also presents many challenges. ()
* Mary Jo White is the Securities and Exchange Commission's
third boss in nine months. In barely the past year, four of the
agency's five divisional chiefs have stepped down, including the
top SEC officials for trading and markets, corporation finance
and enforcement, along with four of the 11 regional directors in
offices scattered across the United States. ()
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc sent waves of erroneous
orders into the stock-options market on Tuesday morning, the
latest technical glitch to roil market prices and bedevil
traders and regulators. ()
* Aubrey McClendon, one of America's best known wildcatters,
is betting again on striking it big in Ohio as he builds a new
oil and gas exploration company. McClendon is close to
completing an agreement to get more than $500 million from the
Energy & Minerals Group, a Houston firm run by John Raymond, son
of former Exxon Mobil Corp Chief Executive Lee Raymond,
according to people close to the deal. ()
* The National Security Agency, which possesses only limited
legal authority to spy on U.S. citizens, has built a
surveillance network that covers more Americans' Internet
communications than officials have publicly disclosed, current
and former officials say. ()
* Attorney General Eric Holder said the Justice Department
is nearing decisions on a number of probes involving large
financial firms and that he plans to announce new cases stemming
from the economic meltdown in the coming months. ()