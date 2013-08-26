PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - Aug 26

Aug 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc will rack up tens of millions of dollars in losses for sending waves of erroneous orders into the stock-options market last week, according to a person familiar with the situation. ()

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp said Sunday it agreed to sell a stake in a natural gas field off the coast of Mozambique to a subsidiary of India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp for $2.64 billion. ()

* More crude oil is moving around the U.S. on trucks, barges and trains than at any point since the government began keeping records in 1981, and it is a precursor to what may be a larger change: the construction of more than $40 billion in oil pipelines now under way or planned for the next few years, according to energy adviser Wood Mackenzie. ()

* The top prosecutor in Manhattan is seeking to indict three men for allegedly stealing valuable computer source code from an automated trading firm, according to people familiar with the matter. ()

* Central bankers around the world are bracing themselves for more financial turbulence as the Federal Reserve prepares to wind down its easy-money policies. Global markets have reeled since May, when the Fed began signaling it could soon start scaling back its $85 billion-per-month bond-buying program. ()

* North Sea oil and gas producers are preparing contingency plans to continue operations after almost half their helicopter-supply fleet was temporarily grounded following a fatal crash on Friday. The region's three main helicopter operators Sunday cancelled flights using the Eurocopter AS322L2 model, whose crash reawakened safety concerns across the industry. ()