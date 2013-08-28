PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Aug 28

Aug 28 The following are the top stories in the
* The most recent background check of former National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden was so inadequate that
too few people were interviewed and potential concerns weren't
pursued, according to a federal review following his leak of
some of the nation's most closely guarded secrets. ()
* Neiman Marcus Group Inc's owners, seeking a possible
alternative to an initial public offering of stock they have
been planning for the department-store chain, are asking
potential bidders to submit takeover offers next week, people
close to the situation said. KKR & Co LP, CVC Capital
Partners Ltd and a team of Ares Management LLC and
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are circling Neiman, the
people said. ()
* BlackBerry Ltd is considering spinning
off its messaging service into a subsidiary that would operate
with more independence, according to people familiar with the
matter. ()
* A federal judge said on Tuesday that she plans to narrow
the scope of the U.S. government's proposed oversight of Apple
Inc after finding the technology company liable in July
for fixing the prices of electronic books, saying she doesn't
want to stifle its ability to be innovative. ()
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc told workers this week that it
will begin offering health insurance benefits to the domestic
partners of U.S. employees next year. The extension of health
benefits marks a major change for the country's largest private
employer of 1.3 million U.S. workers, which has been targeted by
gay-rights advocacy groups for failing to do so. ()
* The U.S. government has used the merger-approval process
to increase its influence over the telecom industry. The
leverage has come from a series of increasingly restrictive
security agreements between telecom companies and
national-security agencies that are designed to head off threats
to strategically significant networks, according to a review of
the public documents and lawyers who have negotiated the
agreements. ()
* Johnson & Johnson said it is making two changes in
its senior leadership aimed at strengthening its presence in the
increasingly important China market and at bolstering growth in
its consumer segment. Jesse Wu, currently world-wide chairman of
its consumer segment, will become chairman, Johnson & Johnson
China. Lynn Pendergrass, who will come from Hewlett-Packard Co
, will replace Wu at the troubled world-wide consumer
division. ()
* Akorn Inc has agreed to buy Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co
for $640 million in cash, a deal that allows the niche
pharmaceutical company to diversify its retail offerings beyond
ophthalmics. ()
* Amazon.com Inc announced on Tuesday that
developers can allow physical goods from its website to be
purchased through just about any Android app. That means users
could buy an actual calendar to hang on their wall while using a
calendar app, or spices from a recipe app. ()
* Las Vegas Sands Corp and federal prosecutors
reached an agreement Tuesday to resolve a money-laundering
investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Los
Angeles. ()