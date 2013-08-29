PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - Aug 29

Aug 29 The following are the top stories in the
* White House deliberations over a successor to Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke are entering their final stages, and the Fed's No.
2, Janet Yellen, is playing down her chances of getting the job.
Yellen has indicated to some associates that she sees herself as
the underdog and is uncomfortable with the contentious public
spectacle that the succession has become. President Barack Obama
is expected to announce his choice for the job sometime after
Congress returns from recess on Sept. 9. ()
* Federal regulators retreated from a proposal that would
have toughened rules for the mortgage securities market, a
defeat for advocates of tighter standards and a victory for the
housing lobby. Six regulators on Wednesday issued new proposed
rules that would require banks and other issuers of
mortgage-backed securities to retain 5 percent of the credit
risk of the bonds on their books, as mandated by the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial-overhaul law. ()
* Ally Financial Inc plans to submit a revised
capital plan to the Federal Reserve next week as the
government-owned auto lender moves ahead with efforts to repay
its crisis-era $17.2 billion bailout. ()
* Wal-Mart is planning to respond to questions from
investors over its sourcing practices in Bangladesh during a
briefing on Thursday, indicating that its shareholders have some
concerns about a series of deadly disasters at overseas garment
factories that make clothes for Wal-Mart and other retailers. ()
* Workers at a United States Steel Corp's mill in
Canada are expected Friday to reject the company's latest offer
on a new five-year contract, prolonging a five-month lockout
that is weighing heavily on a firm trying to reverse its sagging
fortunes. ()
* Verizon and Vodafone have rekindled talks
over a buyout of the U.K. company's stake in their U.S. wireless
joint venture, a deal that would likely cost Verizon north of
$100 billion. In a sign that the talks, which had cooled off in
recent months, have reached a more serious level, one of the
people said Verizon is in discussions with banks about the tens
of billions of dollars in loans it would need to complete the
deal. ()
* Sales of BlackBerry's keyboard-equipped Q10
smartphone have been dismal, according to carrier executives and
retailers in the United States and Canada. In another indication
the new BlackBerry devices aren't selling well, used phone
dealers aren't reporting the flood of old BlackBerrys that
typically comes when updated devices are released. ()
* Northrop Grumman agreed to buy the defense unit of
Australian flag carrier Qantas Airways in a deal that
highlights the drive for defense contractors to boost revenues
at a time of declining military budgets. ()
* The private company that conducted the last background
check of former NSA contractor Edward Snowden blamed the federal
government for not catching any problems with its 2011
investigation of the man who has said he leaked top-secret
documents. ()
* The industry group overseeing the Nasdaq data feed at the
center of last week's three-hour trading outage plans to meet
next week to dissect the breakdown and discuss ways to prevent
another one, according to the group's head. ()