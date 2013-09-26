PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 26

Sept 26 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The U.S. government is closer to running out of money to
pay its bills than previously thought, the Treasury Department
warned Wednesday, clarifying the fiscal deadlines confronting
Congress amid continued disarray on Capitol Hill. ()
* JPMorgan Chase is in discussions to settle probes
related to mortgage-backed securities for $11 billion. The
amount being discussed would include $7 billion cash and $4
billion in relief to consumers. ()
* Anham FZCO, which holds the multibillion-dollar Pentagon
contract to supply U.S. forces in Afghanistan with food and
water brought in supplies to build an Afghan warehouse through
Iran, is in a possible violation of U.S. sanctions. ()
* With tech glitches becoming more common, the two
stock-exchange giants - NYSE Euronext and Nasdaq OMX
Group Inc - are pondering a scenario some might have
considered unlikely: teaming to protect one another in the event
of breakdowns. ()
* Twitter has added two more banks, JPMorgan Chase and
Morgan Stanley, to help lead its upcoming initial public
offering. ()
* Payday lenders are under pressure to report customer
information to state databases in an effort by regulators to
rein in the high-cost loans. ()
* Citigroup Inc agreed to pay $395 million to Freddie
Mac as part of a settlement over defective mortgages
sold to the government controlled home-loan financier, the bank
said Wednesday. ()
* The Federal Housing Administration, which emerged as a
major backstop of the U.S. residential-mortgage market
throughout the housing downturn, is likely to require an
infusion from the U.S. Treasury at the end of the month,
according to people familiar with the matter. ()
* Bribes of curries and a broker nicknamed "Lord Libor" lent
a distinctly British flavor to an $87 million settlement by ICAP
of rate rigging allegations with U.S. and UK regulators.
The London-based brokerage became the fourth major financial
firm to settle allegations its employees manipulated benchmark
interest rates. All four firms are European. ()
* Coming U.S. environmental regulations are encouraging some
commercial marine operators to power vessels with liquefied
natural gas instead of diesel. ()
* Nokia Corp's board of directors has discussed
pursuing a tie-up with Alcatel-Lucent, following
Nokia's recent deal to sell its handset business to Microsoft
Corp, several people familiar with the deliberations
said. ()