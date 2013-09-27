PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 27

Sept 27 The following are the top stories in the
* The U.S. and Iran held their highest-level talks in 36
years on Thursday, in what some officials present described as a
substantial meeting over Tehran's disputed nuclear program that
could begin to counter decades of enmity. ()
* Congress's rocky path to avoiding a government shutdown
became even rougher Thursday, as Speaker John Boehner said the
house wouldn't accept the spending plan likely to emerge from
the Senate.
* Upstart BATS Global Markets, with its deal to
merge with Direct Edge, is upending Wall Street's decades-old
pecking order of exchanges.
* EBay agreed to buy Braintree, a global payment
platform, for $800 million in cash, in a bid to grow its PayPal
unit's mobile capabilities.
* J.C. Penney moved to raise as much as $1 billion
by selling stock, boosting its cushion of cash ahead of what
could be a hard-fought holiday season.
* Some marquee bond-fund managers who took a beating in the
second quarter were vindicated when bets that the Federal
Reserve would be cautious in paring its stimulus program
recently paid off.
* JPMorgan CEO Dimon met with the U.S. attorney
general amid intensifying talks of a possible $11 billion
settlement over potential criminal and civil charges against the
bank.
* Bloomberg LP's news division announced significant
management changes that will result in a smaller number of
editors reporting directly to Editor in Chief Matt Winkler. The
reorganization comes as Bloomberg attempts to streamline the
management lines of a news operation that has expanded to 2,400
journalists in recent years, reflecting broader growth at the
company.
* Banks, brokers and investors are warning of potential
turmoil in a major part of the derivatives market on Oct. 2,
when new U.S. rules kick in governing how instruments known as
swaps are traded. Swaps are derivatives, traditionally not
traded on exchanges, which corporations and financial
institutions use to protect against or speculate on changes in
everything from fuel costs to interest rates.