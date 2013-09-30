PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 30

Sept 30 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The nation braced for a partial shutdown of the federal
government, as time for Congress to pass a budget before a
Monday midnight deadline grew perilously short and lawmakers
gave no signs Sunday they were moving toward a resolution.()
* Obama administration officials, scrambling to get the
health law's insurance marketplaces ready to open on Tuesday,
keep hitting technical problems, while government-funded field
workers across the country say they aren't fully prepared to
help Americans enroll in the program. Implementation of the law
is expected to proceed even if the government partially shuts
down because Congress fails to pass the necessary spending
bills. ()
* Twitter is planning to make public its secret filing for
an initial public offering as soon as this week. That means the
social media and microblogging company's stock could begin
trading by late October or early November, if the offering moves
at full speed. ()
* Household names such as Twitter, Hilton Worldwide and
Chrysler have raised the star power of this fall's slate of
initial public offerings, renewing market observers' hopes that
blockbuster IPOs will draw individual investors back into the
stock market. ()
* In the coming month, markets face four huge tests: the
Washington debt crisis, the release of September employment
data, third-quarter earnings releases and the Federal Reserve's
next policy meeting. All four of these horsemen could disrupt
investments and some could tank the market. Money managers hope
all will be nonevents and stocks will finish the year higher. ()
* Satellite operator DirecTV has struck a deal with
startup movie studio A24 Inc to partner with it in acquiring
independent films in exchange for rights to offer them
exclusively on its video-on-demand services 30 days before they
hit theaters. ()
* Shell plans to sell its stake in the Eagle Ford
Shale in South Texas, following a $2 billion write-down of the
company's North American assets. Shell's sale of leases on
106,000 acres in the oil-and-gas-rich region illustrates the
struggles major oil companies have had in places where smaller
energy firms have thrived. ()
* IBM agreed to settle allegations some company
online job listings expressed a preference for foreign workers
with temporary visas over U.S. citizens, the Justice Department
said Friday. Under the terms of the settlement, IBM will pay
$44,000 in civil penalties and revise its hiring and recruitment
procedures to comply with the Immigration and Nationality Act.
The company will also provide reports to the government for two
years. ()
* A Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet operated by LOT Polish
Airlines en route from Toronto to Warsaw landed in
Iceland Sunday after Norway refused it entry because of the
malfunction of a system that transmits airplane identification.