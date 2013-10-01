PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 1

Oct 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros Pictures has a new financial partner that will help fund most of its movie production for several years. The entity, RatPac-Dune Entertainment LLC, will pour $450 million into as many as 75 movies over four to five years, with a few high-profile exceptions. ()

* Cooper Tire & Rubber Co shareholders approved a $2.5 billion sale of the Ohio company to Apollo Tyres Ltd on Monday, clearing the way for what could become the largest U.S. acquisition by an Indian industrial firm. ()

* Yahoo Inc has agreed to pay unspecified damages and legal costs to settle a lawsuit filed by Singapore Press Holdings Ltd over copyright infringement, the two companies said Monday. ()

* Chevron Corp moved Monday to avoid a jury trial in its suit against a lawyer it accuses of fraud in a high-stakes legal battle over pollution in Ecuador's jungles. The firm said that if a federal judge tries the case, it will drop its claims for monetary damages against Steven Donziger, a lawyer who sued Chevron on behalf of an Ecuadorian plaintiff. ()

* U.S. private-equity firm KKR & Co LP is making its biggest ever bet on China, with an agreement to take a 10 percent stake in Qingdao Haier Co Ltd, to gain exposure to China's home appliances market. ()

* Britain's biggest drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline PLC is selling its thrombosis brands, together with the Notre-Dame de Bondeville manufacturing site in France, to South Africa-based Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd for 700 million pounds($1.13 billion). ()

* IKEA, already a major purchaser of renewable-energy equipment to power its own facilities, plans to sell solar panels to customers at 17 stores in the U.K. as the world's biggest furniture retailer tries to meet a growing customer demand for sustainable products. ()

* A trust representing "old" General Motors Co unsecured creditors agreed to stop trying to reclaim funds that GM had paid to a group of hedge funds, among them Paul Singer's Elliott Management and John Paulson's Paulson Partners, in return for the hedge funds reducing their claims against the trust. ()