PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 2

Oct 2 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Lawmakers and the White House dug in for a long fight as
the federal government shutdown showed no signs of breaking,
increasing the likelihood it will become entangled in an even
larger battle over the Treasury's ability to pay its bills.()
* The idling of the federal government moved from the
momentous to the mundane on Tuesday, as thousands of workers
packed up their belongings and headed home. ()
* The health-insurance marketplaces at the center of
President Barack Obama's health law saw a surge of consumer
interest Tuesday that surprised even many of the law's backers.
But the debut proved patchy, with few applicants actually able
to buy coverage on clogged websites that were bedeviled with
technological problems. ()
* Merck said it plans to slash its 81,000-strong
workforce by 20 percent over the next two years, a stark show of
the diminishing research-and-development capabilities of some of
America's biggest health companies. ()
* New York's top prosecutor plans to announce on Wednesday
both an agreement with Bank of America and a lawsuit
against Wells Fargo over alleged violations of a
mortgage settlement reached last year. ()
* The U.S. boom in natural-gas production is luring
investment from foreign manufacturers eager to tap a cheap,
abundant supply of fuel and feedstocks. ()
* New troubles are piling up for U.S. banks as they prepare
to release third-quarter earnings results amid warnings of weak
trading revenue, a sharp decline in mortgage refinancing and
rising legal costs. ()
* Brazilian commodity magnate Eike Batista's oil firm OGX
missed a crucial bond payment Tuesday, setting up one
of the biggest defaults in the history of Latin America. ()
* Activist investor Carl Icahn said he pressed Apple Inc
Chief Executive Tim Cook to more than double the
company's stock buyback program to $150 billion during a dinner
meeting at his apartment. ()
* The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday took no action on an
appeal by the government of Argentina in a closely watched
sovereign debt case. The high court added eight new cases to its
docket Tuesday but made no mention of Argentina's appeal. The
court could indicate as soon as next Monday what it plans to do
with the case. ()
* Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc trader Fabrice
Tourre is seeking to reverse a federal jury's decision that
found him liable for defrauding investors in a mortgage-linked
deal that soured during the financial crisis. ()