PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 7

Oct 7 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The government shutdown enters its second week with the
two parties still bitterly divided and Republicans increasingly
tying the fight to a fast-approaching deadline to avoid a
default on U.S. debt. House Speaker John Boehner said he
wouldn't bring up bills to fully reopen the government or raise
the debt limit unless Democrats agree to broader talks aimed at
trimming the deficit. ()
* Ireland's voters delivered a surprise rebuff to Prime
Minister Enda Kenny in rejecting his proposal to close the upper
house of the legislature, potentially weakening his ability to
push through another round of tough spending cuts and tax
increases when the government presents its 2014 budget this
month. ()
* Warren Buffett tossed lifelines to a handful of bluechip
companies during the financial crisis. Five years later the
payoff on those deals is becoming clear: $10 billion and
counting. ()
* With the government shutdown heading toward a second week,
economists say it could hold back economic growth, business
confidence and corporate earnings, but probably won't cause a
recession. Many money managers doubt the damage will be lasting.
Any stock selloff, they say, would be a great buying
opportunity. ()
* In its IPO filing, Twitter Inc disclosed how
much the microblogging platform earned from a lesser-known side
business: $47.5 million came from selling off its data to a
fast-growing group of companies that analyze the data for
insights into news events and trends. ()
* Six days into the launch of insurance marketplaces created
by the new healthcare law, the federal government acknowledged
for the first time Sunday it needed to fix design and software
problems that have kept customers from applying online for
coverage. ()
* Star mutual-fund manager Bruce Berkowitz is opening up his
nascent hedge fund to institutional investors. Berkowitz, the
president of Fairholme Capital Management LLC, launched the fund
on Jan. 1 and it has grown to $140 million. He is now seeking
outside institutional investors and hopes the fund will grow to
$1 billion in assets in a year. ()
* Dish Network Corp has again come under fire over
its takeover bid for a telecommunications firm, a potential deal
that could be personally lucrative for Dish Chairman Charlie
Ergen. ()
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc's top executive for Asia said
the company has revamped its practices and legal compliance in
the region and is considering acquisitions in China, as the
retailer faces headwinds in a cornerstone of its global
expansion plans. ()
* Macy's Inc has shelved an online-expansion plan in
China, the latest retailer to do so as economic growth slows in
the world's second-largest economy. The company had planned to
begin online sales of a private-label brand in China in the
spring, after buying a minority stake last year in Chinese
retail company VIPStore Co. ()