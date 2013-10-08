PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 8

Oct 8 The following are the top stories in the
* The Federal Reserve's decision to continue one of the most
audacious experiments in monetary history - an $85
billion-a-month bond-buying program designed to boost growth -
followed six months of tense negotiations inside the central
bank, and a stumbling effort to let the public know what was
going on.
* Chronic electrical surges at the massive new data-storage
facility central to the National Security Agency's spying
operation have destroyed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth
of machinery and delayed the center's opening for a year.
* The International Monetary Fund proceeded with its record
2010 bailout of Greece despite deep internal divisions over
whether it would work, according to confidential documents that
contradict the fund's public statements.
* Alcatel-Lucent's 15,000 planned job cuts are the
latest step in its effort to reshape itself as a smaller company
focused on a few core businesses. The money-losing company plans
to announce Tuesday that it will cut the jobs, largely in older
technologies such as second- and third-generation wireless
equipment, said people familiar with the matter.
* Anxiety is spreading through financial markets in the
second week of the partial federal-government shutdown, but
several prominent money managers don't share it.
* JAL's decision to buy planes from Airbus
upset the carrier's half-century relationship with Boeing
.
* One of corporate India's largest takeover bids, a $2.5
billion deal for Cooper Tire & Rubber, looks
increasingly precarious with the two sides trading accusations
over terms of the sale. India's Apollo Tyres Ltd asked
its $35 a share bid be reduced substantially because of what it
sees as increased costs arising from negotiations with the union
at two of Cooper Tire's U.S. factories and a disagreement with
the company's Chinese joint venture partner.