PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 10

* The partisan logjam showed signs of easing as
conservatives warmed to the idea of a short-term increase in the
country's borrowing limit and House GOP leaders prepared for a
meeting with President Obama. ()
* Janet Yellen, if confirmed to lead the Federal Reserve,
faces the difficult task of defining when the central bank will
step back from the expansive monetary programs employed over the
past six years to salve the crisis-racked economy. ()
* Marketers are finally convinced that there's money to be
made advertising to the legions of consumers glued to their
smartphones and tablets. Spending on mobile ads more than
doubled in the first half of the year. ()
* Pimco held government-related holdings at the world's
largest bond fund steady in September as the U.S. bond market's
price rebounded last month. ()
* The market in which banks and other financial firms obtain
short-term funding is becoming strained - the latest sign of
rising investor anxiety over the debt battle. ()
* Meredith Whitney, one of Wall Street's best-known and most
controversial research analysts, is getting out of the research
business, following the departure of numerous clients and
employees. Whitney is closing the research part of her firm
after four years and next month plans to start a hedge fund,
according to her attorney, Stanley Arkin. ()
* A premature exit by the U.S. Federal Reserve from its easy
money policies could cause $2.3 trillion in global bond
portfolio losses, the International Monetary Fund warned
Wednesday. ()
* About 20 percent of the people who were warned over a
two-year period that they might be sued by U.S. regulators for
allegedly violating securities law ended up not facing charges,
government figures show. The previously undisclosed numbers
track the Securities and Exchange Commission's use of a powerful
enforcement tool - called a Wells notice - to alert people that
the agency might take enforcement action. ()
* The investor retreat from the once lucrative currency
trading arena passed a milestone Wednesday with the closure of a
firm that once was the largest of its sort, FX Concepts. The New
York firm, whose assets under management shriveled to $660
million last month, from $14 billion at the dawn of the
financial crisis, will close its asset-management business over
the next few weeks and return money to investors, the company
said in a statement. ()
* Several of the world's largest banks have scoured through
emails and other electronic communications of employees in
response to probes by European regulators into suspected
manipulation of foreign-exchange markets, according to people
familiar with the matter. ()
* Hedge fund Barington Capital Group LP, along with other
investors, has taken a 2.8 percent stake in Darden Restaurants
Inc, the owner of Olive Garden, Red Lobster and six
other restaurant chains. The fund is pushing for Darden to form
two separate companies, among other changes, according to people
familiar with the matter. ()