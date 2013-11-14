PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 14

Nov 14 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The government's antitrust settlement with AMR Corp
and US Airways Group Inc sets up what may be
the last big land grab at major airports for some time, as the
planned merger cements a new structure for the industry after a
decade of bankruptcies and consolidation. ()
* In a sign of the fervor once again rising around Internet
startups, the 23-year-old CEO of a two-year-old company with no
revenue has rejected a $3 billion buyout offer from Facebook
. Snapchat Inc is being wooed by other investors and
potential acquirers. Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd
had offered to lead an investment that would value
Snapchat at $4 billion. ()
* Boeing's largest union rejected an eight-year
contract that would have guaranteed the plane maker's updated
long-range 777X jetliner and its wings would be built in
unionized facilities in Puget Sound. ()
* Crocs, famous for its colorful plastic clogs, is
considering going private, its sales and stock price off their
peaks. ()
* Business owners throughout the U.S. used-smartphone market
are reporting they suddenly cannot unlock old Apple
iPhones. None of them knows exactly what changed, but AT&T
seems to be at the center of it. ()
* The nation's railroads are asking safety regulators to
require that all existing tank cars that carry crude oil,
ethanol and other flammable liquids be modified or upgraded to
better withstand accidents or be "aggressively" phased out of
service. ()
* KKR and Google have struck a pact to
invest about $400 million in six solar power plants being built
by Recurrent Energy in California and Arizona, according to
people familiar with the matter. ()
* With thousands of debt-laden new lawyers entering the
market at a time when plum jobs at big firms are in short
supply, the influential New York City Bar Association is trying
out some alternatives. ()
* Fairholme Capital Management said it wants to buy parts of
bailed-out mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
from the government in a recapitalization valued at $52 billion.
()
* Sotheby's sold a silvery Andy Warhol diptych of a
man slumped amid his crumpled car, "Silver Car Crash (Double
Disaster)," for $105.4 million, an auction high for the Pop
artist. ()