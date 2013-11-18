PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 18

Nov 18 The following are the top stories in the
* The U.S. military's top commanders, amid a shrinking
Pentagon budget, have agreed to a plan that would curb the
growth of pay and benefits for housing, education and health.()
* The Obama administration's overtures to Iran are straining
the U.S. alliance with Israel in ways not seen in decades,
compounding concerns about the White House's ability to manage
the Middle East's proliferating security crises. ()
* The dearth of borrowers illustrates the reality behind
Japan's economic-policy experiment: It is easier to increase the
money supply than to get people to put the cash to work. ()
* The asset-management industry is pushing back against a
powerful, yet little known Treasury Department office that is
laying the groundwork for tougher federal regulation of mutual
funds and other asset managers. ()
* Boeing formally launched its 777X jetliner with
record orders, as jet-buying commitments at the Dubai Airshow
for Boeing and rival Airbus highlighted the growing ambition of
Persian Gulf airlines. ()
* The committees that control consolidated data feeds for
Nasdaq OMX Group and NYSE Euronext are nearing
agreement on a plan to back up their data streams, according to
people familiar with the matter. ()
* More than 15 percent of the factories in Wal-Mart Stores
Inc's initial round of safety inspections in Bangladesh
failed their audits and had to make improvements to keep doing
business with the giant retailer. ()
* Suntech Power Holdings Co, mired in more than
$2.3 billion in debt, would pay back about 30 percent of what it
owes to Chinese creditors in a deal that would also keep its
solar-equipment factories humming under new management. ()
* Bloomberg LP's news division will lay off about 50 people
or about 2 percent of its newsroom, according to people familiar
with the company's plans, the latest financial news and data
provider to make job reductions. ()