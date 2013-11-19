PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 19

Nov 19 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* JPMorgan and the Justice Department reached a $13
billion settlement after agreeing to $4 billion in aid to
distressed homeowners. ()
* Iran's national gas company said it is facing collapse,
the latest sign of deepening economic distress from
international sanctions as Tehran seeks urgent relief in talks
with world powers. ()
* Big U.S. meatpackers are appealing to Congress in a
last-ditch effort to stave off new federal labeling rules that
require more information about the origins of beef, pork and
other meats. ()
* Three exchange companies are in the early stages of
considering individual bids for Euronext, the European exchange
group set to be spun off after being acquired last week by
IntercontinentalExchange, according to people familiar
with the discussions. ()
* Online-storage service Dropbox is raising a funding round
that could value it at more than $8 billion, though new figures
reveal its revenue growth is decelerating. ()
* The U.S. government is being forced to support sugar
companies even though taxpayers are already footing a $280
million bill stemming from loans the companies can't repay. ()
* New York lawyer Steven Donziger was the mastermind behind
a litigation team that spent more than $21.4 million to
allegedly extort billions from Chevron Corp over
environmental damage claims in Ecuador's Amazon Basin, a lawyer
for the oil giant said Monday. ()
* Time Warner Cable Inc subscribers will soon be
able to watch shows from the Discovery Channel or Animal Planet
online, including on tablets or smartphones, thanks to a deal
unveiled on Monday. ()