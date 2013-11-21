PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 21

Nov 21 The following are the top stories in the
* Investigators looking into how a government funding
decision got to investors early are struggling over how to
distinguish between illegal insider tips and accurate
predictions based on research and analysis. ()
* The U.S. and Afghanistan said they ironed out the final
disputes over the agreement on long-term American presence, just
hours before the Loya Jirga assembly was convening to consider
the deal. ()
* Federal Reserve officials, mindful of a still-fragile
economy, are laboring to devise a strategy to avoid another
round of market turmoil when they pull back on one of their
signature easy-money programs in the months ahead. ()
* A complex bet in the foreign-exchange market backfired on
Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the third quarter,
contributing to a revenue slump that prompted senior executives
to defend the firm's trading strategy. ()
* Blackstone Group is about to unleash a seasoned
turnaround specialist on some of the private equity giant's 77
companies. ()
* A preliminary gauge of China's manufacturing activity
showed a mild weakening of growth momentum in November, weighed
down by sluggish new export orders, and suggesting the
third-quarter rebound in the world's second-largest economy may
be losing steam. ()
* The White House won't support plans to recapitalize Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac because they don't
address core concerns over having two large entities dominate
the nation's $10 trillion mortgage market, said the president's
top economic adviser. ()
* One morning this month, agents from the Federal Bureau of
Investigation showed up unannounced at the home of a New
York-based currencies trader for Deutsche Bank AG.
The agents showed him transcripts of an electronic chat in
which the trader appeared to boast about trying to manipulate
foreign exchange markets, according to people familiar with the
incident. ()