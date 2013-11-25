PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 25

Nov 25 The following are the top stories in the
* As JPMorgan Chase & Co's top lawyer took the stage
on Friday for a panel discussion in New York, he was
confrontational as regulators Daniel Stipano of the Office of
the Comptroller of the Currency and Deb Morris of the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau sat just to his right. ()
* Lockheed Martin Corp moved a step closer to a deal
to sell 40 of its F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to South Korea,
which suggested that the jet was the sole qualifying bid for a
multibillion-dollar order due next year. ()
* Companies are bracing for an influx of participants in
their insurance plans due to the health-care overhaul, adding to
pressure to shift more of the cost of coverage to employees. ()
* Two U.S. hedge funds, including Och-Ziff Capital
Management Group, and Norway's central bank are among
cornerstone investors that have piled into the up to $2.4
billion IPO of China Cinda Asset Management. ()
* With the U.S. stock market at all-time highs, about the
only people gnashing their teeth are short sellers, who have had
a miserable year. ()
* "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" opened to an estimated
$161.1 million in the United States and Canada, the
fourth-biggest domestic opening on record but barely bigger than
the $152.5 million launch of the original "Hunger Games" in
March 2012. ()
* Boeing Co urged operators of 787 Dreamliners and
the newest 747 models that are powered by General Electric Co
engines to avoid high-altitude thunderstorms, which can
cause engine malfunctions. ()
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture is whittling down the
mountain of sugar it was stuck with after domestic processors
defaulted on $136.9 million in government loans at the end of
September. ()