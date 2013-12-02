PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 2

Dec 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Insurers and some states are continuing to look for ways to bypass the balky technology underpinning the healthcare law despite the Obama administration's claim Sunday that it had made "dramatic progress" in fixing the federal insurance website. ()

* Retail spending over Thanksgiving weekend dropped for the first time in at least seven years, as the blitz of deals and earlier opening hours apparently failed to pry more dollars out of the hands of budget-conscious shoppers. ()

* Regulators have spent the past five years trying to siphon risk out of the financial system, but the Federal Reserve sees one major piece of unfinished business: short-term funding. ()

* US Airways CEO Doug Parker said overcoming the government's objections was only part of the challenge to the AMR merger. He also had to persuade executives at both companies that the deal would go through. ()

* Stocks in China fell Monday after the country signaled an imminent end to its moratorium on initial public offerings, while shares in Tokyo continued to ease off last week's near six-year high. ()

* A four-year-old Justice Department probe into allegations that large banks and others conspired to thwart competition in the $24.3 trillion market for credit-default swaps is winding down and penalties aren't planned. ()

* With corporate debt issuance racing toward a record, some large companies are rolling out unusual offerings in a bid to serve the bond market's every nook and cranny. ()

* GrainCorp Ltd suffered its second blow in almost as many days when its chief executive quit in the wake of Australia's rejection of a 3 billion Australian dollar ($2.7 billion) takeover bid by U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co. ()

* The FTC is taking a closer look at whether media outlets are adequately identifying websites' "sponsored content," which can sometimes blur the lines between articles and promotional pitches. ()