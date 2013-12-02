PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 2

Dec 2 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Insurers and some states are continuing to look for ways
to bypass the balky technology underpinning the healthcare law
despite the Obama administration's claim Sunday that it had made
"dramatic progress" in fixing the federal insurance website. ()
* Retail spending over Thanksgiving weekend dropped for the
first time in at least seven years, as the blitz of deals and
earlier opening hours apparently failed to pry more dollars out
of the hands of budget-conscious shoppers. ()
* Regulators have spent the past five years trying to siphon
risk out of the financial system, but the Federal Reserve sees
one major piece of unfinished business: short-term funding. ()
* US Airways CEO Doug Parker said overcoming the
government's objections was only part of the challenge to the
AMR merger. He also had to persuade executives at both companies
that the deal would go through. ()
* Stocks in China fell Monday after the country signaled an
imminent end to its moratorium on initial public offerings,
while shares in Tokyo continued to ease off last week's near
six-year high. ()
* A four-year-old Justice Department probe into allegations
that large banks and others conspired to thwart competition in
the $24.3 trillion market for credit-default swaps is winding
down and penalties aren't planned. ()
* With corporate debt issuance racing toward a record, some
large companies are rolling out unusual offerings in a bid to
serve the bond market's every nook and cranny. ()
* GrainCorp Ltd suffered its second blow in almost
as many days when its chief executive quit in the wake of
Australia's rejection of a 3 billion Australian dollar ($2.7
billion) takeover bid by U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels
Midland Co. ()
* The FTC is taking a closer look at whether media outlets
are adequately identifying websites' "sponsored content," which
can sometimes blur the lines between articles and promotional
pitches. ()