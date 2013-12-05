PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 5

Dec 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Americans with chronic illnesses - who are expected to be
among the biggest beneficiaries of the health law - face widely
varying out-of-pocket drug costs that could be obscured on the
new insurance exchanges. ()
* Vice President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping
that Washington didn't recognize a Chinese air-defense zone over
the East China Sea and was looking to Beijing to reduce regional
tensions. ()
* China Mobile signed a long-awaited deal with
Apple to offer iPhones on its network, an arrangement
that would give the U.S. technology giant a big boost in the
world's largest mobile market. ()
* In a defeat for Wall Street, the "Volcker rule" won't
allow banks to enter trades designed to protect against losses
held in a broad portfolio of assets. ()
* Vikram Pandit, former CEO of Citigroup, is helping
to fund an upstart in the peer-to-peer lending industry, joining
a growing movement trying to disrupt the traditional banking
model. ()
* Six financial institutions were fined $2.32 billion by
European regulators for colluding to try to manipulate key
interest rates. ()
* General Motors is severing its ownership ties with
lender and former subsidiary Ally Financial by selling its
remaining stake in a private placement worth about $900 million.
* AT&T Inc is considering a bid for a block of
spectrum licenses held by Verizon Wireless, setting up a
potential contest for the airwaves with smaller rival T-Mobile
US Inc people familiar with the matter said. ()
* Qantas Airways Ltd forecast a steep first-half
loss, potential asset sales and deep spending cuts that will
include the axing of another 1,000 jobs, as it warned of immense
challenges in the aviation sector. ()