版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 5日 星期四 14:00 BJT

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 5

Dec 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Americans with chronic illnesses - who are expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries of the health law - face widely varying out-of-pocket drug costs that could be obscured on the new insurance exchanges. ()

* Vice President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Washington didn't recognize a Chinese air-defense zone over the East China Sea and was looking to Beijing to reduce regional tensions. ()

* China Mobile signed a long-awaited deal with Apple to offer iPhones on its network, an arrangement that would give the U.S. technology giant a big boost in the world's largest mobile market. ()

* In a defeat for Wall Street, the "Volcker rule" won't allow banks to enter trades designed to protect against losses held in a broad portfolio of assets. ()

* Vikram Pandit, former CEO of Citigroup, is helping to fund an upstart in the peer-to-peer lending industry, joining a growing movement trying to disrupt the traditional banking model. ()

* Six financial institutions were fined $2.32 billion by European regulators for colluding to try to manipulate key interest rates. ()

* General Motors is severing its ownership ties with lender and former subsidiary Ally Financial by selling its remaining stake in a private placement worth about $900 million.

* AT&T Inc is considering a bid for a block of spectrum licenses held by Verizon Wireless, setting up a potential contest for the airwaves with smaller rival T-Mobile US Inc people familiar with the matter said. ()

* Qantas Airways Ltd forecast a steep first-half loss, potential asset sales and deep spending cuts that will include the axing of another 1,000 jobs, as it warned of immense challenges in the aviation sector. ()

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐